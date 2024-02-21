Carpool Drops New Single 'No News Is Good News'

Rochester, NY's Carpool signed to the storied LA-based independent label SideOneDummy Records last year and announced their first album for the label; My Life In Subtitles, which will be released March 22nd, 2024.

The band is following up their ripping second single, which featured CLIFFDIVER's Bri Wright, and was lauded by Consequence, Under The Radar, SPIN Magazine, Alt Press, The Alternative and more, today with their new single, “No News Is Good News.” Carpool recently announced tours with Free Throw and Youth Fountain, those dates can be found below.

Speaking to “No News Is Good News”, Stoph Colasanto writes: “A Simpsons quote, Western New York winters, wood-paneled basements, night terrors, and drinking. This song is meant to tell a story about the choices that affect the rest of your life (regardless of how trivial they may be). My mom would use the adage "no news is good news" with me a lot growing up. I think that depending on the context it could take different meanings. Whether that's ignorance is bliss, or something else is up to you. This is one of my favorite tracks on the record, I just think it's a lot of fun, haha. It was a lot of fun to make, too, we really had our time with Jay Zubricky in the studio! Corner booth on the boat please!”

“No News Is Good News” follows on the heels of “Open Container Blues,” featuring Bri Wright of CLIFFDIVER, which showcased the band's adeptness at mixing math rock guitars with high-octane punk and catchy emo songwriting. Carpool announced their album with the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs.

The songs on Carpool's My Life In Subtitles blend careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to. Bookended by two sub-two-minute piano-led songs, the bulk of Carpool's sophomore album is a blistering collection of controlled chaos. Singing about existential angst, late-night self-flaggelation, tender yearning, and not paying taxes. The band has crafted an album that balances their big riffs and off-the-walls punk with deeply personal explorations of growing up, fing up, and figuring it all out along the way, or at least trying to.

The young band has been growing a dedicated following since its inception in 2018, known for its ability to craft thrashing yet heartfelt punk songs that dabble in emo, pop punk and hardcore. The band, consisting of guitarist/vocalists Chris ‘Stoph' Colasanto and Tommy Eckerson with drummer Alec Westover and bassist Torri Ross, toured with CLIFFDIVER and Michael Cera Palin last year and played a buzzy set at THE FEST in Gainesville, FL. My Life In Subtitles was recorded with Jay Zubricky— the Buffalo-based producer who has worked with Every Time I Die, Pentimento, and Marigold, among others.

Photo Credit: Bridget Hagen