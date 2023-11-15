Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'

The album will be released March 22nd, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'

Rochester, NY’s Carpool signed to the storied LA-based independent label SideOneDummy Records last month and today the band is announcing their first album for the label; My Life In Subtitles will be released March 22nd, 2024.

The first single from the record is the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs. It’s one of many tracks on their new album that blends careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to.

Bookended by two sub-two-minute piano-led songs, the bulk of Carpool’s sophomore album is a blistering collection of controlled chaos. Singing about existential angst, late-night self-flaggelation, tender yearning and not paying taxes, the band has crafted an album that balances their big riffs and off-the-walls punk with deeply personal explorations of growing up, fing up, and figuring it all out along the way, or at least trying to.

Speaking to the single, Stoph Colasanto writes: “I’d like to believe that this song speaks for itself in terms of what it means, but it genuinely is a touch more nuanced than what it appears to be at surface level. In many ways I look at this song as the spiritual successor to Salty Song. I did not want to write it. Talk to any band; big or small, and ask them how they feel about having to play their “hit” every night. I’d put money on it that 9 out of 10 of them will say it’s daunting, that they’re disillusioned with the track, and that it doesn’t mean what it once did to them. I did not want to write this song. My brother, Adam, called me one night and said, “You need a Salty Song-style banger on the album to push it forward.” He wasn’t wrong (he rarely is). I wrote the song that night in 25 minutes. The lyrics are meant to be wordy, tongue-in-cheek, and cluttered together almost like a panic attack (because maybe at certain points that’s what I’m talking about). How I’ve learned to handle my anxieties and fears of the everyday “mundane” — whether it’s healthy or not. I spell out the way I think about situations when I’m approached with them, the way my brain intakes information. “Love me, hate me, don’t care. Can we just get high” is straight up how I feel about everything. We could be mortal fing enemies, rivals from birth, and yet — we smoke a blunt (or do other drugs, or whatever you consider a vice) together and talk and most things will melt away. We could be lovers and just laying together and getting high could be the most intimate moment. Maybe it’s better to live life with dry eyes? Maybe it’s better to see things with a hazed out filter. Maybe it isn’t. Who the f am I to know? This album is about the way my life is chronicled for you to read since 2018. I think this is the most correct way to start it off. By showcasing how much of a fing basket case I truly am.”

The young band has been growing a dedicated following since its inception in 2018, known for its ability to craft thrashing yet heartfelt punk songs that dabble in emo, pop punk and hardcore. The band, consisting of guitarist/vocalists Chris ‘Stoph’ Colasanto and Tommy Eckerson with drummer Alec Westover and bassist Torri Ross, toured with CLIFFDIVER and Michael Cera Palin earlier this year and just returned from a buzzy set at THE FEST in Gainesville, FL. My Life In Subtitles was recorded with Jay Zubricky— the Buffalo-based producer who has worked with Every Time I Die, Pentimento, and Marigold, among others. 

Photo Credit:  Bridget Hagen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single Can We Just Get High? Photo
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'

The first single from the record is the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs. It’s one of many tracks on their new album that blends careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to.

2
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the Worlds no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time Photo
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time

French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta has been crowned DJ Mag’s No.1 DJ in the 30th anniversary edition of their iconic Top 100 DJs poll. Guetta returns to the No.1 spot for the fourth time after one of the most exciting years of his career to date, with a countless list of smash hit singles, iconic live shows and accolades to his name.

3
Kamaiyah Releases New Single Groupies & Announces New Album Photo
Kamaiyah Releases New Single 'Groupies' & Announces New Album

Kamaiyah releases new single and video for 'Groupies' and announces upcoming album 'Another Summer Night' featuring Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo. Along with the new single and video, Kamaiyah has also announced her new album Another Summer Night.  You can watch the video for “Groupies” below and the single is now available at all DSP's. 

4
Hannah Ellis to Release First Full Length LP That Girl in January Photo
Hannah Ellis to Release First Full Length LP 'That Girl' in January

After a decade of writing hits for other artists and months of dropping new songs, Curb Records recording artist Hannah Ellis is poised to deliver her 1st full length album That Girl to the world in January. As a lead-in to the album, Ellis has just released the poignant and deeply personal track, “Too Much And Not Enough”.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: 21 Savage Performs Live For The First Time In Paris At The ZenithPhotos: 21 Savage Performs Live For The First Time In Paris At The Zenith
Video: Watch the ROLE PLAY Trailer With Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen & Bill NighyVideo: Watch the ROLE PLAY Trailer With Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen & Bill Nighy
Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC Returns to ABC This Holiday SeasonRodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC Returns to ABC This Holiday Season
Video: Victoria Canal Debuts Live Video for 'Braver (Feat. Madison Cunningham)'Video: Victoria Canal Debuts Live Video for 'Braver (Feat. Madison Cunningham)'

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE