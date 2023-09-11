Carolyn Miller to Headline Cat Country 107.3's 25th Anniversary Show

Returning to her hometown for the weekend in the Tri-State, CAROLYN MILLER is set to headline Cat Country 107.3's 25th Anniversary Show (Sweetwater, NJ) and Live Nation's Spotlight at the Paramount (Huntington, NY) on September 22nd and September 23rd, respectively, in partnership with Jefferson's Bourbon.

Miller was most recently seen in the area headlining Mercury Lounge in NYC, playing to a packed house and rave reviews.

"Rarely does an emerging artist control an audience and take over a room at the club level in a way that makes you think the show is destined for arenas," says Miller's manager, Michael Novick. "Carolyn has a stage presence -- a mastery of the stage and a voice -- that separates her out from other talented artists in the pop country space. I’m fortunate to be a part of her meteoric rise.”

Additionally, Miller co-founded Nashville's hottest new showcase, "The Women Of Country Presents: Carolyn Miller & Friends" which can be seen monthly at Live Oak. The next installment will be September 12th.