Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'

Avant-pop artist Caroline Polachek releases her long-awaited new album today, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Polachek has delivered a body of work that showcases her range in artistry - a palette that dabbles in all the different elements of sonic bliss with each song building on and reacting to the last, going in a completely different direction while transitioning seamlessly from track to track with Polachek's signature range of vocals.

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in "Blood And Butter" to flamenco rhythms in "Sunset." An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love and deeply potent synths. The trio of Polachek, Dido and Grimes makes the standout track "Fly To You" a melange of vocal puzzle pieces braided together into a moment of pure ecstasy.

Ahead of the album, Polachek captivated fans with previously released singles "Bunny is a Rider," "Billions," "Sunset," "Welcome To My Island," and "Blood And Butter" all crescendoing into today's release. Among the singles were two remixes for "Welcome To My Island" including a collaboration from music royalty Charli XCX and The 1975's George Daniel and a second from the genre-bending, UK dance trio PVA.

The album has already garnered strong press excitement from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, New York Times, Vogue, Fader, Vulture, Time, and many more. Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is Polachek's first album release since her 2019 experimental pop masterpiece PANG which cemented her as a generational talent.

Polachek's profile has grown exponentially since launching her solo career - landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa's 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden. Standout viral tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings," have contributed to the album's 175M global streams and counting.

Polachek's 2023 North American live dates for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The tour has already sold out multiple dates in San Francisco, Seattle and Portland recently adding second shows in those same markets. Tickets are available now at carolinepolachek.com.

Stay tuned for more to come from Caroline Polachek this year and stream/purchase her long-awaited new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out now.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri