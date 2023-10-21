Caroline Jones Releases Third Album 'HOMESITE'

Country artist Caroline Jones is adding to her diverse repertoire of thoughtfully curated and crafted, self-penned projects with the release of her third studio album, Homesite. Co-produced by Jones, the 11-track album spotlights the singer-songwriter's incomparable vocals and musicianship, as well as features from a respected group of artists that she's worked with throughout her career, including GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band, Vince Gill, Alyssa Bonagura, and more. Homesite is now available to stream and purchase HERE.

To help celebrate the release, Jones is also debuting the official studio video for title track “Homesite,” giving fans an inside look at the large role she plays in the making of her music. Watch here:

“Homesite” is my best work yet. Musically, it's the most raw and energetic production I've put out, and lyrically, it's the most honest and narrative. I wanted to be nervous in the studio again, so we brought in a new crop of talented musicians and collaborators, led by co-producer and multi-instrumentalist Brandon Hood, who challenged me in new ways and brought a more raw sound out of me. Ric Wake, my longtime co-producer and I handpicked these songs, which are a blend of solo writes and collaborations with some of my favorite Nashville writers,” says Jones.

Homesite was intentionally selected as Caroline's album title as the release comes at a time in her life dedicated to building - building her character by practicing grit and resilience, continuing to build an impressive fan following as an independent country artist, and now building a family of her own as she prepares to welcome her first child next month. These experiences and themes are projected in each of the songs, which showcase her wide range of influences from Country to Pop to Bluegrass. The creation of Homesite has deep roots in the Nashville creative community, as it was co-produced at iconic Blackbird and Castle Recording Studios alongside celebrated industry veterans Ric Wake (Whitney Houston, Trisha Yearwood, Celine Dion) and Brandon Hood (Brett Elderedge, Rascal Flatts, Sam Hunt).

The album opens with the electrifying, hooky melodies in “Lawless,” and leads into the clever, light-hearted country-pop singalong, “Serendipity.” Next up follows the uplifting single, “Million Little Bandaids,”which was Caroline's first official collaboration with bandmates in Zac Brown Band. Zac added “Caroline did a beautiful job writing this song. I'm always looking for new ways to say things, and these lyrics really resonated with me.”

The listener is then welcomed by the soft undertones of the guitar with title track “Homesite,”a song focused on building with the chorus emphasizing “I've been walking through these woods a long time… and I finally found my homesite.” Towards the middle of the album, “Superpower” details the triumphs and disappointments of navigating the music industry in a raw, autobiographical narrative. “Talking To Milo” is the heaviest and most personal song that Jones' has written to date, while “Normal Person”represents Caroline's signature tongue-in-cheek, sassy lyric writing. The project closes out with the only cover on the album, a haunting, bluegrass-tinged Julie Miller cover “By Way of Sorrow,” featuring one of Caroline's most influential musical heroes, Vince Gill.

Homesite arrives at a pivotal moment in Caroline's career as she celebrates one year as the first female member of the GRAMMY Award-winning group, Zac Brown Band, while furthering her rising solo career that's seen Top 30 radio hits and 71 million streams to-date. Up next, the talented singer, songwriter and musician is gearing up for a busy return in 2024 with new tour dates and continued releases. To stay up-to-date on Caroline's current and upcoming projects, please visit www.carolinejones.com and follow her on socials.

Homesite track listing:

1. Lawless

2. Serendipity

3. Million Little Bandaids (feat. Zac Brown Band)

4. Homesite

5. Britches

6. Superpower

7. Keep It Safe (feat. Alyssa Bonagura)

8. Talking To Milo

9. Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun)

10. Normal Person

11. By Way of Sorrow (feat. Vince Gill)

Caroline continues to tour as a part of Zac Brown Band for their “From The Fire Tour,” running now through November 4. List of remaining tour dates below:

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:

Oct. 20 Fivepoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

Oct. 21 Fivepoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

Oct. 27 Winstar World Casino - Lucas Oil Thackerville, OK

Nov. 2 iThink Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

Nov. 3 Midflorida Credit Union Tampa, FL

Nov. 4 Midflorida Credit Union Tampa, FL

CAROLINE JONES

Lauded by Rolling Stone as “an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties,” Caroline Jones is an emerging country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose musicianship has led her to becoming a full-time band member of Zac Brown Band and to building out an impressive solo career, co-producing alongside industry veterans Brandon Hood and Ric Wake. Jones recently released her third, full-length studio album, Homesite, on October 20, 2023 with star-studded features from Zac Brown Band, Vince Gill, Alyssa Bonagura, and more. The singer-songwriter's sophomore album, Antipodes (November 2021), debuted at #4 on the iTunes Country Chart and its foot-stomping lead single, “Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable),” marked her first Top 30 country radio hit. Jones is back on the road with ZBB for her fifth consecutive amphitheater and stadium tour. Caroline's dedication to her craft has led to previous collaborations and tours alongside the biggest names in the industry, including Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, The Eagles, OneRepublic, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, Jake Owen, Vince Gill, and more.