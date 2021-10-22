Caroline Jones Announces Sophomore Album 'Antipodes' And Drops Track, 'No Daylight'

Today, country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones officially announced her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Antipodes, distributed in partnership with ONErpm, to be released November 12.

The 13-track record includes features and credits from an all-star group of artists the multi-instrumentalist has met along her career including GRAMMY Award-winning musician Zac Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Mac McAnally, and more. Antipodes pre-order is available now HERE.

Often used to describe parts of the world diametrically opposite, Antipodes was thoughtfully selected as Jones' sophomore album title as she spent the majority of lockdown in New Zealand working on the record and falling in love with her now fiancé. This experience is projected in each of the tracks, including new song "No Daylight" which was also released today. The ethereal, islandy ballad is brought to life through a self-shot official video chronicling her love story as it unfolds across New Zealand. Stream "No Daylight" and watch the official video, featuring personal footage from her travels in New Zealand HERE.

Jones will be a featured performer on this season of ABC's "The Bachelorette." The episode will feature a special performance of her hit song Chasin' Me, and is scheduled to air Tuesday, October 26 on ABC.

Jones has been on the road all summer performing as a special guest in Zac Brown Band on The Comeback Tour and will join ZBB as an opener for The Rolling Stones on November 11. This comes as a natural progression, as she previously opened for the group on three separate tours, performed alongside them at various festivals, and collaborated with Zac Brown to co-produce one of Antipodes' standouts, "So Many Skies." Later in November, Jones will play album release shows in her home state of Florida.

Caroline Jones: Declared one of Rolling Stone's "10 Country Artists You Need to Know" as "an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties," singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones wrote and co-produced her new lead single "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)" off her forthcoming sophomore studio album, expected later this year, with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston).

Previously, Caroline has toured with the likes of Jimmy Buffett & the Eagles, Zac Brown Band & OneRepublic, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Kip Moore, Kenny Chesney, Sara Evans, and Lee Brice, among others. Caroline has also shared the stage with both Buffett and Chesney which lead to a collaboration with the release of "Gulf Coast Girl (ft. Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Lukas Nelson and Mac McAnally as "The Pelicanaires")".

