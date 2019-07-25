Carnegie Hall Announces Youth Ensemble's Summer Performances to be Broadcast Around the Globe

This summer, US and international performances by Carnegie Hall's three acclaimed national youth ensembles-the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz will be broadcast and webcast to audiences around the globe, extending their music making to a wide international audience.

As part of this year's broadcast schedule, performances on three continents will be webcast via medici.tv.



NYO2 in Miami: This Saturday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, Carlos Miguel Prieto leads NYO2-an inspiring orchestra featuring outstanding musicians, ages 14-17-at Miami Beach's New World Center. The concert will be webcast live on medici.tv. and will also be made available to the local community for free via WALLCAST®, with the full performance viewable outdoors in SoundScape Park on the 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the building. The program includes Stravinsky's Pétrouchka, Falla's The Three-Cornered Hat (abridged), and Gabriela Montero's Piano Concerto No. 1, "Latin," featuring the composer as soloist. NYO2 is joined on stage by Fellows from the New World Symphony, many of whom served as coaches during the orchestra's summer training residency.



NYO Jazz in Beijing: A concert by NYO Jazz, led by trumpeter/artistic director Sean Jones and featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling, at Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts will be webcast via medici.tv on Sunday, August 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Featuring the best teen jazz players from across the US, the ensemble's repertoire will include "Mr. Jones and Co," a Carnegie Hall-commissioned work by Singapore-born American composer Ayn Inserto; a new work by Jihye Lee entitled "Struggle Gives You Strength"; new arrangements by Igmar Thomas and Wycliffe Gordon; and other contemporary pieces that explore jazz's influence on hip-hop, R&B, and pop music as well as big band standards by Dizzy Gillespie, Don Ellis, Thad Jones, and Mary Lou Williams.



NYO-USA in New York City & Abroad: Under the baton of Sir Antonio Pappano and featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, the annual Carnegie Hall concert by the National Youth Orchestra of the USA on Saturday, August 3 at 8:00 p.m. will be broadcast live on WQXR 105.9 FM in New York as part of the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series, also heard by listeners worldwide via wqxr.org and carnegiehall.org/wqxr. Co-hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon and Clemency Burton-Hill, the program will include Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie and Berlioz's Les nuits d'été.



Kicking off the five-city European tour with Maestro Pappano, NYO-USA's performance with mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly from the Konzerthaus Berlin will be webcast live on Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m. EDT by ARTE (and simultaneously streamed by medici.tv).



The orchestra's concert at the BBC Proms, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, will be broadcast live from London on BBC Radio 3 on Sunday, August 11 at 6:00 a.m. EDT and filmed for delayed viewing on BBC Four TV, to air on Friday, August 16.



The final concert of NYO-USA's tour at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, with Ms. DiDonato as soloist, will be webcast live on Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m. EDT via medici.tv for viewers around the globe.



NYO-USA's 2019 tour repertoire includes Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5, Strauss's Eine Alpensinfonie, and Berlioz's Les nuits d'été. In addition, two new works written for the orchestra by NYO-USA apprentice composers Benjamin S. Beckman and Tyson J. Davis will be performed on tour. Davis's piece, Delicate Tension-which commemorates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall-will receive its world premiere at the Konzerthaus Berlin, followed by performances in Edinburgh and Hamburg. Beckman's piece, Occidentalis, receives its premiere on August 1 at the Tanglewood Music Festival in Lenox, Massachusetts and will be featured on NYO-USA's programs in London and Amsterdam.



Each summer, Carnegie Hall brings together more than 200 of the finest teen musicians from across the United States to perform as part of its three acclaimed national youth ensembles: the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz. All three ensembles take part in an intensive training residency at Purchase College, SUNY before performing at Carnegie Hall and embarking on tours across the country and around the world, serving as America's dynamic musical ambassadors. In summer 2019, the 222 musicians taking part in the program represent 39 US states plus Puerto Rico.



All three ensembles will take the stage of New York's Carnegie Hall over the course of eight days, starting with NYO Jazz led by trumpeter Sean Jones and featuring vocalist Kurt Elling this Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. NYO2 performs with Carlos Miguel Prieto and pianist Gabriela Montero on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. NYO-USA, conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano and featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, appears on Saturday, August 3 at 8:00 p.m.



