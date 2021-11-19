Carmen DeLeon Shares New Single 'Mariposas'

Capitol Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment released Carmen DeLeon's new single, "Mariposas." She wrote and produced the song with Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, who also helmed her early 2021 single "Pasado" Feat. Cali y El Dandee and such multi-Platinum hits as Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." "Mariposas" is the Spanish word for "butterflies."

"'Mariposas' was written about the sensation that you feel in your stomach when you see that person who moves the floor and shakes your soul," explains Carmen DeLeon. "For me, the song is addressed to a very special person who started out as a great friend - the one with whom everything felt perfect, that understood without giving many explanations, and knew perfectly how to make me laugh and feel unique and known."

DeLeon, whose songs have amassed over 22 million combined global streams, sang the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings game earlier this week. Billboard singled out "Pasado" in a round-up of the best new Latin music releases and observed, "With her powerhouse vocals, the Venezuelan-born newcomer and Colombian pop-urban duo bring to life a danceable popetón with hints of electronic music." PLNKWIFI said, "It's time to leave any and all bad vibes in the past...Carmen DeLeon is back with her new banger 'Pasado.'"

Born in Venezuela and now based in Miami, DeLeon released her debut single, "Volverás," which was produced by Tainy, in 2020. "Juegas," her collaboration with Latin GRAMMY® Award winner FEID, and "Cafécito," a bittersweet track that she wrote in memory of her grandfathers' passing followed. The 20-year-old artist joined three-time GRAMMY-winner NE-YO on "Shake," a dance-floor anthem from DJ/producer L.L.A.M.A. Her interpretation of The Crystals' 1962 hit, "He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss") was featured in the film Promising Young Woman and on the accompanying soundtrack.

Wonderland Magazine hailed DeLeon as "a force to be reckoned with." Euphoria said, "Carmen DeLeon commands the world as her stage with fiery gusto and an undeniable sense of positivity."

Listen to the new single here: