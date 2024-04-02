Cardinals Will Releases New EP 'Cardinals' Due June 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following their debut single on So Young Records ("Roseland"), and their recently released track "Unreal", Irish indie-rock group Cardinals returns to share the announcement of their upcoming debut EP Cardinals. With this news comes the newest cut from the EP, entitled "If I Could Make You Care", and its accompanying video.

Speaking on the track: "There's not much to say about the lyrics of the song past its title which was stolen from Frank Sinatra's ‘I Could Make You Care'. It was co-written between myself and Oskar. We worked away at it quietly until it became something special between us. The arrangement with the band brought the drama and scale, it grew into something bigger than we expected. It was a great relief to write the song, like we had come to the end of some part of our lives."



More on the EP: "It's a collection of songs that were written when we were living and playing in Cork City. It's pop music at its core, personal, youthful, and, if you can see past the chaos and noise it's extremely warm. There's a narrative if you've got the heart to look for it. It's our first EP and we're looking forward to it being out there for everyone to hear."



The EP will be released on 12" Cream vinyl. There will be a Rough Trade Exclusive edition which includes the vinyl + a lyric booklet.



"If I Could Make You Care" is out now on all DSPs. Cardinals EP is due June 7th via So Young Records.