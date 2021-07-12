Caravan Palace Set to Tour North America in January 2022

In a world of "best pratices" and musical standardization, French band Caravan Palace blaze their own trail.



They hardly ever show their faces, they are totally cool with spending a year or two without releasing any new music and sometimes months without even posting on their socials. Yet this group of jazz musicians have gathered more than a billion and a half streams across all platforms, their music is all over TikTok and their single "Lone Digger" is certified Gold by the RIAA. To make things even more puzzling, their audience seems to be getting younger and more engaged.



All accomplished musicians, their shared love for electronic dance music pushed them to combine those influences into a new form, at the crossroads of the exuberance of old school jazz and the hedonism of modern club music. They serve up a frantic, playful and melodious jive that keeps finding its way to new audiences in many different and unexpected ways, without much media support. One of their successes, a cover of the traditional classic "Black Betty" made it to YouTube's global top 10 viral chart with a static jpg for a video. And that's just one of the many examples of viral episodes that defines the career of the band.



You could say that Caravan Palace takes a laissez-faire approach to stardom: they prefer to let the music do the talking.



For all its focus on not becoming the focus of attention, the band is a powerhouse live, growing from its core members to a seven piece outfit on stage. Caravan Palace is a perennial festival favorite, and regularly performs at some of the biggest events around the world to thousands of people at Coachella or Glastonbury.



The band's love affair with North American audiences will be reignited next January, as Caravan Palace have announced a 22 city tour that will kick off on January 21st.

Tour Dates

1/21/22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

1/22/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

1/23/22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

1/25/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

1/26/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

1/29/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

1/30/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

1/31/22 - Montréal, QC - MTelus

2/02/22 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/03/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

2/04/22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

2/05/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

2/08/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

2/09/22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

2/11/22 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

2/12/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

2/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

2/15/22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

2/17/22 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn Austin

2/18/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues