Cantata Singers Awards Music Director Emeritus Title to David Hoose

In advance of the end of a pandemic influenced season, Cantata Singers Board of Trustees Chair Christine Swistro, on behalf of the entire Board, today announced that the organization has bestowed the title of Music Director Emeritus to conductor David Hoose, whose tenure with the organization concludes this season.

"As we move towards the close of our 2020-21 season, Cantata Singers ends a significant chapter in our storied history. We wish farewell to an artist who has been an integral part of our organization for the past 38 seasons: Music Director David Hoose.

"It is with thanks and heartfelt recognition of his commitment to us over the past three plus decades that the Board of Trustees is pleased to bestow the title of Music Director Emeritus to David.

"As part of Cantata Singers since 1982, David has contributed greatly to our organization's legacy during his 38 seasons with us. A proud New England ensemble with strong, local connections, our mission has always held a definite worldview. During David's distinguished time on the podium, Cantata Singers has attracted audiences throughout Boston and abroad, has presented concerts featuring innovative programming, and has commissioned some of America's most significant composers, resulting in sixteen new works for chorus and orchestra, including one that won the Pulitzer Prize for Music - former music director and composer John Harbison's The Flight into Egypt.

"David's distinguished service and inspirational leadership are milestones in our artistic story and will be forever remembered."

Hoose, who is a recipient of the Ditson Conductors Award for the Advancement of American Music, the Alfred Nash Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award, the Silver Jan Masaryk Medal from the Cultural Attaché of the Czech Republic; as well as being recognized by the Ballet Russes Arts Initiative for his contributions to the understanding of the music and culture of Eastern Europe, Russia and the former Soviet Union, amongst other honors, is Professor Emeritus at Boston University. For twenty-nine years, he served as Director of Orchestras; he continues as Music Director of Collage New Music, which he has led for twenty-eight years.

A vibrant, cultural mainstay in Boston, Massachusetts and the surrounding areas, Cantata Singers is a musical destination, a place where art, community, and history intersect. A uniquely modern ensemble featuring a choir of 65 professionally trained members and a professional orchestra, Cantata Singers has deep roots in the past, built on a foundation of innovation and versatility, and promoting the rich heritage of choral music.

Co-founded in 1964 by a group of friends, colleagues, and classmates, the Boston-based Cantata Singers was created with the goal of exploring and performing music not heard anywhere else by the Boston community and surrounding area; specifically, the cantatas / choral canon of Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach. Today, Cantata Singers offers fresh, inspiring interpretations of iconic music alongside more modern works. Well-known masterworks are juxtaposed with intriguing, unfamiliar - yet - accessible works, including those by female composers and composers of color, whether rarely performed pieces or new compositions by contemporary composers.

