Canadian Punk Band Belvedere Reveals First West Coast US Dates In Over 20 Years

The trek runs March 4-17.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Calgary, Alberta punks Belvedere are playing shows on the U.S. west coast this spring, for the first time in 20+ years! The trek runs March 4-17.

Tour Dates:

March 4 - Fort Collins, CO @ Sufside 7
March 5 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
March 7 - Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Taproom
March 8 - Oceanside, CA @ Pour House Oceanside
March 9 - Torrance, CA @ The End
March 10 - Murrieta, CA @ Solaris Brewing Co
March 11 - Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate Shop, CA
March 12 - Crockett, CA @ Toot’s Tavern
March 13 - Nevada City, CA @ Ribald Brewing
March 15 - Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon
March 16 - Wenatchee, WA @ Wally’s House Of Blues
March 17 - Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin Labor Temple

About Belvedere:

Canadian skate-punk legends Belvedere barely need an introduction. They are heroes of fast, furious, melodic punk, who’ve never lost sight of their roots.

2020 marked the 25th year of the band’s history, but since all of their tours were moved to 2021; the band felt the need to write and record their 6th full-length installment, 2021's 'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense.' The album features a furious mix of old and new.

The new direction in songwriting is attributed to new members Dan Wollach on guitar and Ryan Mumby on bass. The all-familiar speed, the riffs, the insightful lyrics and singalong harmonies are all still there thanks to drummer, Casey Lewis and lead singer & founder, Steve Rawles.

Formed in 1995 and originally never even meant to play a live show, the trailblazing band from Calgary, Alberta quickly grew a reputation on the underground punk scene for their blazing fast speed and melodic vocals.



