Canadian Folk Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Space Between Us'

Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee, Alex Krawczyk, has released her latest single, "Space Between Us". The single, which was written by Krawczyk and her producer, Robbie Roth, promises to captivate listeners with its uplifting lyrics and soulful melody.

Krawczyk, who has been making waves in the Canadian folk music scene for the past year, is excited to share her latest musical offering with her fans. "Space Between Us" is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together, regardless of the distances that may separate them.

The lyrics, which reflect on the beauty of the natural world and the importance of embracing the spaces between us, are a fitting tribute to Krawczyk's Canadian roots. With her authentic voice and heartfelt lyrics, Krawczyk is sure to win over fans both old and new.

As a nominee for the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Krawczyk has already established herself as a rising star in the industry. Her latest single, "Space Between Us", is sure to cement her place as one of Canada's most talented folk musicians.

Fans can look forward to hearing "Space Between Us" on all major streaming platforms starting tomorrow. With its infectious melody and uplifting message, the single promises to be a must-listen for fans of Canadian folk music and beyond. Don't miss out on this exciting new release from Alex Krawczyk.

ABOUT ALEX KRAWCZYK:

With more than 350K Spotify streams of her catalog, a #1 US radio airplay chart single, another Top 10 US radio single, and a nod for the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Alex Krawczyk emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022. When she's not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song.

More details about Alex Krawczyk and her latest single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial