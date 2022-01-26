Canadian Artist, GRANDO Announces The Brand New Single 'Time'

"Time" is the latest release from the dynamic rock singer and instrumentalist GRANDO. The single carries you through the loss of a loved one and rises in the anthemic and highly singable chorus, Time.

Urgent and filled with authentic emotional depth, this single and forthcoming album "By Your Side" is sure to enthrall the earbuds of rock lovers worldwide.

Play, Download and stream the first chapter in his upcoming catalog of meaningful and well-crafted music.

The album was produced by GRANDO.

Mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro).

Mastered by Brian Lucey (Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys).

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/grando2/time

https://www.grandoofficial.com/