Camp Bedford Announce New EP & Share Single '2 AM'

Their new album will be released on March 31.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Brooklyn based folk-pop trio Camp Bedford share their debut single "2AM," with Roxanne Quilty on guitar and vocals, Mariela Flor Olivo on lead rhythm guitar and vocals, and Tallen Gabriel helming the cello. The queer and femme-led band's deep friendship shines through in their music, and "2 AM" captures Camp Bedford's essence beautifully.

Of the single, the band wrote: "A rousing angsty anthem, '2AM' captures the post-breakup frustration and anger of watching your former partner give someone else the time and energy you wished they would have been able to give you. Even if it's not logical and both parties grow and expand into new versions of themselves after a breakup, we wanted to honor the gnawing hurt that comes in initially watching an ex be 'better' to someone else than they were to you."

Melding their unique voices and styles of instrumentation, Camp Bedford is a folk-pop-rock band spinning tales of adventure, self-discovery, life's journeys and the stumbles along the way. Nostalgic forward-thinkers, Camp Bedford's music is infused with the magic of possibility. Compared to the likes of Joseph, First Aid Kit, and Wye Oak, the group finds inspiration in poetry, nature, and musical genres ranging from bluegrass to hyper pop.

Listen to the new single here:



