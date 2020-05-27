Cameron Hayes Unveils New Single 'Superego'

From her stunning debut 'Drown', British singer songwriter Cameron Hayes has stepped up yet again to unveil her brand new single - 'Superego'.

Listen below!

Released today, 'Superego' follows in the footsteps of 'Drown' as an edgy, pop anthem which shines a light on the human mind, the personalities attached to it and the conflicts that arise between them.

Cameron explains: "Every human has a superego, an ego and an id. Your ego is who you are, your superego is who society tells you to be and your id is basically 'sleep, have sex, eat'. It's about the balance and sometimes impossible expectations that will never leave you truly happy. This song is basically f what society wants and be whoever you want to be."

Produced by The Noisettes' Dan Smith earlier this year in Brighton, the single is the second release to be taken from what will become her debut EP.

At only 21, Cameron's versatility as an artist is unrivaled. From her bold and dark pop productions, to the stripped back acoustic versions of her songs she demonstrates extraordinary talent across the board. Lending her talents to the massive Dimension track 'Desire' (5.5m Spotify Streams), her own material has also started to make waves with debut 'Drown' premiered exclusively on BBC Introducing Berkshire. With more music coming and new shows on the horizon, Cameron Hayes is a name you'll be hearing more about very soon.

