Calum Scott Shares Anthemic New Single 'Lighthouse'

Multi-platinum-selling artist Calum Scott returns with his glorious new single “Lighthouse.” A full-hearted love song of epic proportions, “Lighthouse” finds the British singer/songwriter approaching his soulful brand of pop with more boldness and confidence than ever before.

Produced by the Nocturns — aka Charlie Martin and Joe Housley, a duo who've also worked with Lauv, Anne-Marie, and more — “Lighthouse” centers on the captivating vocal presence that's made Calum a massively beloved artist approaching 10 billion combined global streams to date.

After beginning with a bit of gently delivered storytelling, the lush and luminous track takes on a soaring velocity thanks to its pulse-pounding rhythms, radiant piano work, and gorgeously layered vocals — a fitting backdrop to Calum's powerful statement of unstoppable devotion.

Says Calum, “‘Lighthouse' is a story about light in the darkness, the hope on the horizon, even if it's in the distance and almost out of view it reminds you of what's important and what makes you feel safe. It was written at a time when I was missing home and just getting a FaceTime or a text can be that lighthouse for me. I really pushed my limits to record the vocals on this, tried to sing with as much passion and raw emotion as I could - the production really helped with that and makes the story feel monstrous and powerful and will fill the stadiums I'm about to sing at whilst supporting Ed Sheeran!”

In creating “Lighthouse,” Calum co-wrote alongside Martin, Housley, Corey Sanders (James Arthur, The Chainsmokers), and Jon “MAGS” Maguire (Calum's longtime collaborator and co-writer on his 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason”), infusing his lyrics with equal parts tender confession and unbridled romanticism (from the opening lines: “In the dark of the night, not a star in the sky/I can feel your love pull against the tide/And I see you shining bright like a lighthouse/And the wind's got the water running wild/But I'll swim to you, swim for my life/And I pray I'll make it before the night's out”). When matched with its bright and potent sound — achieved with the help of live guitar, bass, and keys — the result is an undeniable rush whose euphoric effects last long after the song's final moments.

An auspicious start to the new year, “Lighthouse” marks Calum's first new music since joining platinum-selling German recording artist Zoe Wees for a duet version of his sublimely upbeat single “At Your Worst.” Prior to the release of “At Your Worst,” Calum made major waves with “Whistle” — his chart-climbing collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones.

Since the arrival of his gold-certified debut album Only Human (a 2018 LP featuring “You Are The Reason” and his three-times-platinum cover of Robyn's “Dancing On My Own”), Calum has also earned an abundance of acclaim on the strength of releases like his sophomore album Bridges (a 2022 effort that's now surpassed 600 million combined global streams).

Tonight in Dubai, Calum will continue his highly anticipated run as support for Ed Sheeran on his extended “Mathematics Tour” of Asia and Europe. Including stops in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and more, the tour will bring Calum's spellbinding live set to the stadium stage, spotlighting the effortless charisma and soul-stirring intensity he's previously shown on the “Bridges World Tour” (a global run that kicked off with his summer 2022 headline tour of North America) and at major festivals throughout summer 2023. For more info on Calum's upcoming tour dates, visit: https://www.calumscott.com/.

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, approaching 10 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his five-times-platinum smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries.

The album also features Calum's stripped-back, three-times-platinum cover of Robyn's “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single and has amassed over one billion streams globally. His first new music since Only Human, “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of Calum's artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound.

The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022. Bridges also features Calum's hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin), and “Rise” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time”).

Over the last few years, Calum's songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey's Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show,” among others.

In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Rolling Stone (who declared that “[Scott] can give any listener chills”). With his latest output including fall 2023's “At Your Worst,” Calum recently released his new single “Lighthouse” and is now on the road with Ed Sheeran for his extended “Mathematics Tour” of Asia and Europe.

Photo credit: Tom Cockram & Tom Bailey