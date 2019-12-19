Calling All Crows Celebrates 11th Anniversary

Calling All Crows celebrates their 11th Anniversary this Saturday, December 21 at the House of Blues Boston with Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos and Kat Wright. Created by musician Chadwick Stokes and tour manager Sybil Gallagher, their idea and passion is to bring hands-on service and activism on the road. Together, with their team and volunteers, Calling All Crows has invested thousands of hours of service, while raising well over half-a-million dollars to support organizations in communities across the globe.



The Annual Benefit Show includes an award ceremony that honors leaders who embody a true spirit of service and inspire others to do the same. The Lauzie Award, named in honor of Laura Gallagher - mother of Calling All Crows' co-founder Sybil Gallagher - will go to two honorees this year who are visionary leaders supporting women in the music industry and advocating for social and environmental change.



Laura Sohn, former Bonnaroo Sustainability Director, has spearheaded and helped execute a number of projects from an on-site compost pad to a permanent 50Kw solar array to fostering and developing festival partnerships with a number of national non-profits from the Innocence Project to Oxfam to Headcount. The projects nearest to her heart are those that build a sustainable and healthy community, whether among fans or staff. A community organizer from Kentucky, she was a key leader in bringing a sexual violence prevention and response program to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in partnership with Calling All Crows.



Karrie Keyes has spent the last 26 plus years as the monitor engineer for Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder. She is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of SoundGirls, an organization that works to create a supportive community for women in audio and music production, providing the tools, knowledge, and support to further their careers. They partnered with Spotify earlier this year to launch their EQL Directory, a tool for hiring managers who are looking to "hire more women but can't find any."



These two women exemplify Calling All Crows' vision to see a future where the success of live music is measured not only by ticket sales, but by the impact of fans and musicians mobilizing for social change to improve lives of women around the world. The organization looks to inspire music fans to respond to issues affecting women by raising awareness and taking action through pre-show service projects, alternative break tours, advocacy, grassroots fundraising, various campaigns, and annual events.

The group's most recent focus has been on their #HereForTheMusic campaign, focusing music's power to create change on creating a world without sexual violence. Calling All Crows has worked with over 75 artists, venues, and festivals to date, training over 2000 people, with courses for Artists + Managers, Venues, Festivals, Music Industry and Music Fans, themselves.

