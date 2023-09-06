California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

California’s Sitting On Stacy resurface with their new track “Baby Girl,” the first release from their upcoming third album. Penned with Fat Mike of NOFX, the amped up single shows the band’s growth as they’ve matured alongside each other in their post-college years. An outlet for pent up anger that’s been festering under the surface, “Baby Girl” sees Sitting On Stacy unleash a new side of their artistry.

The band’s frontman Hoyt Yeatman shared that he had just gotten a new guitar and was strumming it non-stop in his kitchen, when the song popped into his head, and it was written within the hour.

The next day, the rest of the band came over to record the song and they tracked the song live and did three takes, but they ended up using the first one to preserve the raw, visceral energy. Later, they showed the song to Fat Mike from NOFX and he loved it, added some chords and an edgy melody, and stamped it with his punk seal of approval.

Yeatman said, “This song isn't holding back—it's a full-throttle breakup anthem. It's about not being able to let out your anger, feeling like you've been used and betrayed, and dealing with extreme paranoia.”

Blending elements of rock, indie, ska and punk, Sitting On Stacy are musician’s musicians. Through their original music and covers they share to social media, they’ve caught the attention of everyone from The Beach Boys to John Stamos, Joe Jonas and Mark McGrath. Something about their use of nostalgia in a modern format seems to bring everyone into the community of their fervent fanbase.

Working towards a new album, the band shares that their upcoming music has been years in the making while they’ve learned from the decades of knowledge of their mentors. The album will show the collaborative influence of Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome, Fat Mike of NOFX, MisterWives, Smallpools, and more. Spanning countless genres and specialties, the creative input on Sitting On Stacy’s upcoming music has helped them to come into a sound that is distinctly their own.

With an extensive touring history across the globe, playing everything from stadium shows to dingy basements, Sitting On Stacy is straining at the leash to get back out on the road, connecting with their fans in the way only they know how to do. In October, they will be joining Mustard Service for a tour run, as well as taking the stages of Austin’s infamous LEVITATION festival. See all tour dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

September 22 – Malibu, CA – Aviator Nation Dreamland

September 23 – Carlsbad, CA – Hilton Resort

October 17 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf*

October 19 - Boise, ID - The Shredder*

October 21 - Eugene, OR - Wow Hall*

October 23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

October 24 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*

October 25 - Fullerton, CA - Continental Room*

October 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

October 27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Tool*

October 29 - Austin, TX – LEVITATION (Parish)

October 30 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall*

November 1 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar*

November 2 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar*

November 3 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

*supporting Mustard Service

photo by Ellen Ward