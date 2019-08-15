California Roots Music and Arts Festival Partners With Altamont Beer Works To Announce How We Feeling IPA

The California Roots Music and Arts Festival is excited to announce their partnership with Altamont Beer Works to present the How We Feeling IPA. The unique beer is a light and drinkable tropical IPA crafted to keep you feeling good, and feeling alright! The malts include pilsner & pale, while loaded with tropical Mosaic and Simcoe hops at 6.3% ABV. The beer can be purchased online at https://www.craftbeerkings.com/products/altamont-how-we-feeling or at the Altamont Beer Works brewery.



The How We Feeling IPA was crafted specifically for the Cali Roots pallet. This beer pays homage to people it brings together and is crafted with only positive vibes to keep you feeling good, feeling alright!



Festival producers Dan Sheehan and Jeff Monser visited Altamont Beer Works in Livermore, California to help brew the first batch. The festival's commitment to supporting local businesses is highlighted through their partnership with the California-based brewer.



Sheehan is a huge beer enthusiast and says, "I'm excited about our partnership with Altamont Beer Works to create How We Feeling IPA, and I can't wait for our fans and festival attendees to try out the beer. We went with an IPA as it's a west coast favorite and goes perfectly with our event." He adds, "We love joining forces with local companies, especially those that share our passion for music, arts, and culture."



Monser adds, "I'm really excited to be partnering up with such a great brand. We've been supporting each other since they opened. We have a great relationship and I'm stoked we are collaborating on this beer for the fans to experience. It's a great tasting beer that everyone will love. We had a blast brewing it."



Steve Sartori, owner of Altamont Beer Works, says "the collaboration was something all of our fan bases and crews have been looking forward to. We all love amazing beer, good vibes, great music, and festivals. The crew at Altamont Beer Works has been supporting California Roots for the past 10 years, so the idea of a partnership/collaboration was easy. The beer and the can artwork expresses everything the festival stands for. All of us here at Altamont Beer Works look forward to growing with the California Roots Family."



Cali Roots has become a leading reggae and roots music festival in the U.S. by bringing like-minded artists from the scene together to showcase music, community, and culture. Taking place at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center in Monterey, California on the same stage that Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire, the event has garnered critical acclaim and coverage from national media outlets including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Pollstar, and Pitchfork. California Roots in conjunction with Ineffable Music has also just announced its strategic partnership with Reggae Rise Up that will form the largest will create the largest reggae network and festival brand in North America by combining resources that have made each respective event in California (Cali Roots), Arizona (Arizona Roots Festival), Utah (Reggae Rise Up Utah), and Florida (Reggae Rise Up Florida) such a success.





