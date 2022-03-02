Calexico Share New Track 'Harness The Wind'

Oscillating between haunting desert noirs and buoyant jolts of cumbia, Calexico recently announced their 10th studio album 'El Mirador' and today they are sharing the album track "Harness The Wind", which features backing vocals from Iron & Wine's Sam Beam. Listen below.

"When we recorded "Harness the Wind" it felt like we tapped into a spark of bright light and positivity," said singer and Calexico co-founder Joey Burns. "Everything fell together quickly and naturally. With the shiny electric guitar weaving in and out of John and Sergio's propelling drums and bass, the song always had a vibe that stood out from the other songs. We sent the tracks to Sam Beam to add his vocals on the chorus which made the tune float even more. It's a song about hope and sharing compassion to fellow travelers and dreamers who are trying to find their way."

Burns and drummer John Convertino have been performing together for over 30 years, sharing a deep love of jazz and usually building songs on a foundation of bass and drums. But all these years later, Calexico is still breaking new ground. 'El Mirador' showcases a sunnier side of the band, cutting through two years of pandemic fog with a blast of danceable optimism. Writing and recording alongside Sergio Mendoza (keys, accordion, percussion), the album expands on long running influences of cumbia, mariachi and the plethora of diaspora sounds flourishing throughout the Southwest.

"I've been playing with Calexico for about 15 years, and I admire Joey and John's constant search for new sounds," reflects Mendoza, who's newly built home studio became a refuge for the band and reduced pandemic risks while fostering a more organic creative process. "After so many albums," he adds, "I'm really proud we were able to achieve something so fresh together."

El Mirador stands both as a lookout point and beacon in the dark; an opportunity to search inwards, ponder our connections to the Earth and its people, and hopefully illuminate a path forward. After decades on the road Calexico's music remains boundless and romantic, still gazing upon the horizon in search of their next adventure.

Listen to the new single here:

Calexico has also announced their North American tour in support of 'El Mirador' today which will begin on June 3 in Portland; all upcoming dates are listed below.

Tour Dates

6/3 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

6/4 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple

6/5 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

6/6 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

6/8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

6/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

6/10 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

6/11 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

6/13 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6/14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

6/15 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

6/18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

6/22 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

6/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

6/25 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

6/26 - Laytonville, CA - Kate Wolf Music Festival