Caity Baser Releases New Single 'Kiss You'
The track is out now via EMI Records/Chosen Music.
UK pop music's one to watch for 2023 Caity Baser has just released her new single "Kiss You," out now via EMI Records/Chosen Music. The 20 year old singer, songwriter and pop provocateur is equal parts loud, funny, vibrant and sensitive - all words that describe both Caity and her music.
Her popularity shot up in little over a year, thanks to her effortless knack for catchy pop melodies and her unforgettable live shows. "Kiss You" is Caity Baser's first new single following her recent run of unprecedented successes in 2022 (her previous singles "Friendly Sex" and "X&Y" both became runaway viral hits, with the latter single being her first single to enter the UK Official Singles Chart) and she shares "AAH! I can't believe 'Kiss You' is finally yours! I wrote it about not being in love with someone but just having this lust to want someone so bad and just wanna kiss them! Like stop talking pls and just kiss me. I can't wait for you to listen and love it as much as I do. LOVEU!"
Wise beyond her 20 years but packing enough teenage energy to still cause trouble, Caity's the big sister you always wanted, the best friend your mom says isn't allowed to come round any more and the best member of your favorite girlband who's just gone solo.
Caity has recently received a wealth of critical acclaim from the tastemaker music press across the UK, including NME who recently selected her as their "Radar Breakout Star," a slot given only to the hottest, most exciting new musical acts. In the piece, they called Caity and her music "honest, personality-fuelled pop hellbent on having fun", going on to compare her to British musical greats such as The Streets' Mike Skinner and Lily Allen.
Caity was also the most recent digital cover star of The Line Of Best Fit, who proclaimed: "Caity Baser is having her main character moment", stating that she is "here to start a new pop revolution built on sincerity and zero bulls". Record Of The Day said "'Friendly Sex' is the fun and outspoken pop track you need to hear. One to watch."
The brutally honest 'Friendly Sex' and instant earworm 'X&Y' have helped earn Baser over 16 million streams on Spotify to date and a vast social media following including 30 million views on TikTok. She has been handpicked as a one to watch by NME, Rolling Stone UK, Dork Magazine, CLASH Magazine, DIY, Gigwise and more, with regular radio support from BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing and Capital FM.
Not long ago she was an average student working at her local Co-Op store, before she posted a TikTok of her singing and went to bed. The next morning she woke to millions of likes - and an offer from a top-flight music management company to represent her. Before long she had released her debut mixtape Lil CB, which included early fan favorites "Haters" and "S.T.D." - the ode to an overly promiscuous ex.
The title track, "Lil CB" has become an anthem among Caity's devout fanbase - and a chant at all her live performances. Tickets for her recent debut UK headline tour sold out in a day, prompting her to put on the two special live shows at London's XOYO and total sales for Caity Baser's live shows this year are over 4,000 tickets - far greater than most new UK artists this year.
Listen to the new single here:
