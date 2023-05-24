Caitlin Rose to Release 'CAZIMI (Deluxe Edition)' in June

Caitlin Rose announces the deluxe version of CAZIMI will release digitally on June 23 via Missing Piece Records. Along with the announcement, Rose shares the new original single “Johnny Velvet.”

The deluxe version also includes a cover of Jason Molina’s “Nashville Moon,” as well as alternate versions of CAZIMI originals “How Far Away,” “Blameless” and “Carried Away.” Next week, Rose joins fellow Nashville favorite Andrew Combs to kick off their co-headlining tour in Louisville, with additional stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, D.C., New York City and Philadelphia, among others.

“I wrote this song after a rather intense dissociative period,” explains Rose. “Alter egos can make for good imaginary friends when you feel like you don’t have any, but while helpful for coping, the long-term effects are less than desirable. Anyways, I found this design company’s swag koozie in a Lubbock bar and it just kind of rolled on from there. It hung around for a couple years until I scheduled a write with Linwood Regensburg.

We didn’t get too far on a new song but ended up diving in on this. We tracked some guitar and a scratch vocal and a couple months later he sent me this. It’s definitely a testament to his abilities in working with minimal resources and I love how different of a tone it set for me in a time where I was desperately in need of change.”

Last fall, Rose made her long-awaited return with the release of CAZIMI, her first new album in nearly a decade. Taking its title from the astrological term for when a planet is in such close proximity to the sun that it’s considered to be in the heart of it, CAZIMI chronicles “the slow motion unraveling of somebody’s life” in the aftermath.

Co-produced with Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell), the album earned widespread critical acclaim including NPR Music, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Guardian, Paste, Slate, Nashville Scene, and Stereogum who named it as their Album of the Week upon release.

Caitlin Rose 2023 Tour Dates

05/30 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^^

05/31 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^^

06/01 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^^

06/02 - Newport, KY @ Southgate ^^

06/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi ^^

06/04 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^^

06/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^^

06/07 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^^

06/09 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar ^^

06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy ^^

06/23 - Nashville, TN @ Riverside Revival

07/12 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor **

07/13 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle **

07/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl **

07/23 - Redmond, OR @ FairWell Festival

^^ co-headline with Andrew Combs

** co-headline with The Kernal