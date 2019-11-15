Cailin Russo Reveals New Song And Video 'Fade'

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Cailin Russo returns today with "FADE," pairing stark percussion with her quirky cadences, honest lyrics, as she sings, "I'm not guilty for my mistakes. I'm not proud of what we made, I just try to mean what I say. You just watch me fade away." The song was produced by Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and features Nick Zinner from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs on guitar. It is paired with a nostalgia-drenched video (premiered on V Magazine) co-directed and edited by Cailin (who also wrote the treatment) and Ganna Bogdan and shot on location in Idyllwild, a small forest town nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains in California.



Watch the official music video for "FADE" below!



Speaking about the new song, Cailin reveals, "It's my favorite song I've ever done. It literally brings me to tears. The story is very personal but also relatable. The song literally describes someone watch you deteriorate as a human and not doing anything about it,"she continues. "It's so sad to realize you're in a relationship with someone who knows you're hurting, but won't help change the situation."



"FADE" is the latest taste of new music to come from Cailin Russo, and serves as the follow up to "DECLARATION," a hazy 80's guitar-drenched number, also produced by Coady and featuring Nick Zinner on guitar. In talking about the song, Cailin explains that its "a fierce proclamation of a mistake from which I couldn't seem to escape. The song comes from that feeling where you almost reach the bottom and you have nothing to do but accept it, own it and let it run its course."



Together with "FADE," these new songs highlight Cailin Russo's artistry and vulnerable songwriting, helping to usher in an exciting new era of music for the rising star. Of her creative collaboration with Cailin, the director, Ganna adds, "Working with Cailin was really fun! She had such a vision in this project. This song is a look into her emotional transition and how we sometimes try to run away from our problems."



2018 saw the release of Cailin's debut EP, House With A Pool, as well as tours supporting Dream Wife in North America and Gomez and Black Honey in the UK. She also made her US festival debut this past summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago, having previously played on the renowned BBC Introducing Stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.



Earlier this year, Cailin Russo joined forces with Chrissy Costanza for the song "Phoenix," written for the popular video game tournament, League of Legends World Championship. The song has racked up more than 13 million global streams on Spotify since its release earlier this month. Cailin joined Chrissy for a special live performance of "Phoenix" at the League of Legends 2019 World Championships in Paris, live streamed to over 90 million people worldwide.

'FADE' is out everywhere now.





