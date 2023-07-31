Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut

The competition offers the winner a chance to play a sunset set at Café Mambo in September or October 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Café Mambo, home of the world's iconic sunset and legendary DJs, is teaming up with leading premium vodka brand Absolut for the annual ultimate DJ competition.

The competition offers the winner a chance to play a sunset set at Café Mambo in September or October 2023, including flights with a friend to Ibiza for up to 500 euros in value and three nights of Grupo Mambo accommodation. Entry is simple: entrants must upload a 30-minute mix on Mixcloud, tag it #CaféMamboAbsolutDJCompetition2023, and let your beats ignite the party. 

Entrants will be judged by Café Mambo’s resident DJs including Jason Bye, Andy Baxter, Danny O, Sara de Araújo and Ryan McDermott, with particular consideration given to number of plays, positive feedback, originality, suitability for a sunset set, track selection, and the contestant’s ability to use Mixcloud and other social media platforms to promote themselves. Mixes must gain over 50 plays to be considered for the shortlist.

The lucky DJ will also be treated to daily breakfast at Café Mambo, access to the Las Mimosas Boutique Hotel & Spa pool and spa, and a masterclass with one of the Mambo resident DJs. Finally, the winner’s set will be livestreamed online, offering exposure and the potential to kickstarting the career of a new DJ talent. 

Set in the heart of San Antonio, Café Mambo is world famous for its unrivalled sunset views. Since opening in the 90s house music heyday, Mambo has received consistent recognition after being named ‘Bar of the Year’ by GQ. DJs began to frequent the bar requesting to play on the decks and before long regular sets included the biggest names in dance music playing at the now stalwart sunset ‘pre-party’. 

Enter here for the chance to win the ultimate Ibiza DJ experience.



