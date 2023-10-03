Cadenti Premieres Debut Single 'Bleed'

Alt-pop artist Cadenti has positioned himself to take the genre by storm with his debut single "Bleed," OUT NOW. The track, a romantic ballad coated in infectious synths, punchy drums, and funky guitar riffs, screams nostalgia with a modern twist. In the vein of The 1975, The Killers, and CHVRCHES, Cadenti layers harmonies and echoed vocals as he belts the refrain, "My heart still bleeds for you."

Cadenti is the UK-based solo project of Chris Paul Martin, best known for his work in the successful group W O L F CL U B. He has contributed to millions of streams for the band, who have traveled the world touring their widely acclaimed electronic albums. Cadenti also worked on the soundtrack for the 2021 film Infamous. His cinematic production can be felt in "Bleed" as well, as the track immerses listeners into a dreamy soundscape.

"Bleed" was written as a, "love letter to heartbreak and hope," according to Cadenti. Originally composed on a broken guitar in Italy, it was transformed into the retropop track heard today. Perfect for windows-down drives, or the swell of a night out, "Bleed" is an anthem for lost love.

Stream "Bleed" across platforms.