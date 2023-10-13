CYN Releases Touching New Single for 'Growing Up'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

CYN Releases Touching New Single for 'Growing Up'

Cyn returns with the tender new single “Growing Up,” released today via Unsub Records. The soaring ballad finds the young mother of two celebrating this fleeting time in her life and laying out life lessons she wants to impart upon her children. It follows “Where Do All The Diamonds Go?” — another tearjerker — this summer. 

“It's six AM and you're awake, I barely get any sleep these days,” Cyn sings of new motherhood over gentle synths, later adding: “Every day's not a walk in the park, some days I feel like you're lost in the dark.” She then focuses on the hopes and dreams she has for her offspring, before declaring: “Promise me you'll take your time when it comes to growing up.” Pop singles are rarely this intimate and moving.

"My music has always been a way for me to declare my love and I'm thrilled to finally spotlight one of my greatest joys: motherhood” states Cyn. “It feels so incredible to embrace this new stage of my life and to watch it blossom in vibrant color onto the scene of my art! In Growing Up, I think the sentiment of childhood being sacred is front and center, and I am grateful to echo that feeling over and over with the line “take your time when it comes to growing up.”

"Growing Up" follows the release of “Where Do All The Diamonds Go?” and the infectious “Losing Sleep” in the spring. Cyn has built a rabid following by incorporating fresh insight and biting whimsy into her music. With “Growing Up,” she can now add wisdom and grace to her repertoire of skills as a pop artist.

Born in Michigan, Cyn managed to go from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry. After signing to the pop superstar's Unsub Records, she accompanied Perry on tour. To date, Cyn has amassed over 270 million combined global streams with her debut EP, Mood Swing, and a string of successful singles that included “Drinks” — a top 25 hit at U.S. pop radio. 

Rolling Stone christened “Drinks” a “Song You Need To Know” and Nylon hailed it as “delightful.” It landed on the soundtrack for the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and also contributed songs to the soundtracks for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Warner Brother's Birds of Prey. FLAUNT Magazine said, “The voice that captivated Katy Perry is about to make love to your ears next.”



