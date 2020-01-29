C.W. Goetz To Host New Radio Show For Outdoor Enthusiasts - “The Camping Show” On IHeart Affiliate Station W4CY

C.W. Goetz provides an engaging platform where he lends his years of experience as a camping and paddling expert to those who also enjoy these outdoor experiences, and now his expertise will be the focus of his new radio show entitled, "The Camping Show." He has amassed a following of over 24,000 Instagram friends and fans, who can tune in beginning Friday, February 7, 2020 and every Friday thereafter for a 50 minute show, listening to C.W. Goetz, the go-to "camping coach." During a recent interview, C.W. described his mission both on his radio show and to his online audience as one which focuses on his "teaching skills, methods relating to camping and paddling, applicable equipment along with the proper use, and the care and customization of camping gear and equipment." According to Goetz, no question is a silly question, as he assists the novice camper or paddler to the more intermediate level outdoor enthusiasts. Goetz states, "for the novice, I will introduce basic, fundamental skills and equipment necessary for successful and enjoyable camping and paddling excursions, and for the more intermediate level campers and paddlers, I will demonstrate more advanced methods of performing specific tasks relating to camping and paddling, and discuss the best ways to deal with challenging situations that they'll likely encounter as they become more adventurous."

C.W. Goetz credits his love of camping, and paddling to his time as a cub scout, remembering his first tent that he received in 1972, when he was eight as a gift from his parents. Goetz describes his first tent as "an olive drab tent" that he received as a birthday present from his mom and dad. It has wooden poles, and no floor, but it was just right to make me fall in love with camping." He credits his love of paddling to the same time frame, and jokingly recalls, "it was at this age that I learned why they tell you not to stand up in a canoe!" Continuing "my kayaking experience came much later. I have owned a number of kayaks and of different styles." Goetz combines his lifetime of experience camping, canoeing and kayaking, his experience working as a diesel mechanic, a welder, and a seasonal highway maintainer for the State of Illinois, along with "designing some of my own custom industrial equipment, fixtures and apparatuses for a number of applications, and what I learned as by research and trial and error." C.W. Goetz concludes, "this is a reason why I have been able to develop things when it comes to camping and paddling that are more a lot more efficient, work better and can provide more safety for both the novice and for those with more expertise, who are avid outdoor enthusiasts."

C.W. Goetz provides coaching sessions for those looking for individualized instructions who may be planning a camping or paddling trip, as well as informative videos on his Instagram which has amassed over 24,000 followers, and now will do so on iHeart radio affiliate station W4CY, for 50 minutes each Friday beginning February 7, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. CST. C.W. Goetz is engaging and loves his work coaching campers, and paddlers; and, according to an article from "Modern Drummer" C.W. Goetz has made contributions to the music industry through his drum making to start, "add C.W. Goetz to the list of those who consider snare drum making an art, who are applying principles of quality woodworking to the shells of their drums, resulting in instruments that are distinctive in looks and sound."

C.W. was also part of a band that he developed called, "Capt'n Groovy."

C.W. Goetz's website is www.cwgoetzoutdoors.com. Tune in to his show by downloading the W4CY app on Google Play or from the Apple App Store, or tune in online at www.w4cy.com.





