Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CRYALOT (Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito) Shares New Single 'Labyrinth'

CRYALOT (Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito) Shares New Single 'Labyrinth'

Icarus, the debut EP from Cryalot, is released Friday, September 2.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Cryalot - the new project from Sarah Bonito of London-trio Kero Kero Bonito - today releases new single 'Labyrinth', the latest impressive preview of Cryalot's remarkable debut EP.

The focus track from Cryalot's debut Icarus EP, out Friday, September 2nd and grounded in Greek mythology, Labyrinth is a heady balance between meditative pianos and airy vocals interlaced with punchy, empowering soundscapes.

The dream-like video, directed by Joshua Homer and set in an abandoned building in Bethnal Green, conjures a shadowy, woozy setting for Sarah and Jennifer Walton, the production partner behind Cryalot, to play out the song's hopeful narrative.

'Labyrinth is a song about hope and our ability to dream even when we are trapped in our own reality," shares Sarah, "The track draws parallels between the myth of Icarus and the confines of our own emotional landscapes.'

The Icarus EP seeks to establish a new angle of Sarah's emotional landscape. After rising to fame for the signature colourful art-pop Kero Kero Bonito became synonymous with, her new output stands in stark contrast. This introduction to the visceral world of Cryalot sets the groundwork for a darker universe than seen before.

Having learnt the tale of Icarus at school, Sarah became fascinated by the alternative interpretation which celebrated Icarus' courage rather than the usual cautionary tale of man overreaching his limits.

The Icarus EP leans into this mentality while channelling the darker aesthetics of noise music and metal being fused with experimental pop. Playing with sonic extremes, the EP oscillates between the black metal inspired electronics of tracks like 'Hell Is Here' and the sheer pop intensity of 'Hurt Me'.

Icarus, the debut EP from Cryalot, is released Friday, September 2nd via AWAL. Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music VideoVIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music Video
August 31, 2022

Shot in Amsterdam, the sepia-drenched video blurs the line between heaven and earth as Laurence, clad in a gossamer white shirt, performs the song alongside a troupe of choreographed hands. Like the song, which features dynamic, colorful production inspired by ’70s icons like Elton John and Queen, the celebratory clip is imbued with a sense of joy.
Laurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in OctoberLaurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in October
August 31, 2022

Guest artists Suzzy Roche and her talented and daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche join Laurie in echoing the sounds of “love and joy” in the traditional English carol, “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and Broadway legend Norm Lewis (the original King Triton in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid) lends his glorious voice to “Good King Wenceslas.”
SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital ReleaseSoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release
August 31, 2022

American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming documentary now!
VIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official VideoVIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official Video
August 31, 2022

The new video stars Emmy and GRAMMY® winning actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool) as the very lively queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure,” “The Vampire Diaries”) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for a sumptuous meal.
Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors AwardsJennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors Awards
August 31, 2022

Oscar®-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 13th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President Janet Yang announced. It is her fourth time producing the event. Honorary Awards will be presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.