COMPOSER STORIES: THE EVOLUTION OF MUSIC IN VIDEO GAMES Panel Comes to Wondercon 2021

Panelists include Ilan Eshkeri, Nami Melumad, Bobby Tahouri, Christopher Tin and Inon Zur.

Mar. 24, 2021  

BMI and White Bear PR have teamed up to present the "Composer Stories: The Evolution of Music in Video Games" panel during this year's special edition of WonderCon @ Home.

The virtual discussion will feature composers Christopher Tin, Ilan Eshkeri, Nami Melumad, Inon Zur (courtesy of Top Dollar PR) and Bobby Tahouri, whose award-winning music is behind some of the most popular video games today, including Civilization IV, VI, Ghost of Tsushima, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Fallout and Marvel's Avengers. The panel will be moderated by BMI's VP, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media Natalie Baartz and White Bear PR's Chandler Poling.

The "Composer Stories: The Evolution of Music in Video Games" panelists will give viewers insight into scoring award-winning gaming soundtracks and the challenges that come with recording live instruments for video games. The panelists will also discuss how music in video gaming has come a long way from the days of 8-bit MIDI to full sweeping orchestral scores and will elaborate on the music creating process and the differences between scoring for film/TV and video games.

Click here to add to your Google calendar. Streaming Friday, March 26, 2021.


