COMPOSER STORIES: THE EVOLUTION OF MUSIC IN VIDEO GAMES Panel Comes to Wondercon 2021

BMI and White Bear PR have teamed up to present the "Composer Stories: The Evolution of Music in Video Games" panel during this year's special edition of WonderCon @ Home.

The virtual discussion will feature composers Christopher Tin, Ilan Eshkeri, Nami Melumad, Inon Zur (courtesy of Top Dollar PR) and Bobby Tahouri, whose award-winning music is behind some of the most popular video games today, including Civilization IV, VI, Ghost of Tsushima, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Fallout and Marvel's Avengers. The panel will be moderated by BMI's VP, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media Natalie Baartz and White Bear PR's Chandler Poling.

The "Composer Stories: The Evolution of Music in Video Games" panelists will give viewers insight into scoring award-winning gaming soundtracks and the challenges that come with recording live instruments for video games. The panelists will also discuss how music in video gaming has come a long way from the days of 8-bit MIDI to full sweeping orchestral scores and will elaborate on the music creating process and the differences between scoring for film/TV and video games.

Click here to add to your Google calendar. Streaming Friday, March 26, 2021.