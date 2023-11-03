COLOSSAL STREET JAM Release 'No Way To Live'

New Jersey rock band COLOSSAL STREET JAM has released their single, "No Way to Live," with Independent, taste-maker label, FRETBAR RECORDS.

With soaring vocals from front-man GENE POTTS, Hammond organ by ERIC SAFKA, melodic guitar in the talented hands of SAL MARRA, and a rhythmic foundation from DAVE HALPERN, this new release will quickly become a hit, with an electrifying new music video slated to release late November, 2023, followed by the full album in 2024.

Keep your eye on COLOSSAL STREET JAM!

"No Way to Live", the actual song , started out about the daily struggles in life we all go thru. The song ended up being the start of an album and songs that touch on so many social and emotional issues during a rough time for everyone in the world. We never set out to make a concept album, but it definitely has that feel when you go from song to song." - GENE POTTS

"We are very excited to have signed with Fretbar Records and Jimmy Warren Entertainment Group. The band will hit the road to support "No Way to Live" throughout 2024 and our single will be on radio worldwide starting this week." - COLOSSAL STREET JAM

“'NO WAY TO LIVE' reminds me of what great rock n roll was in the 70's. We believe fans are going to dive in and fall in love with COLOSSAL STREET JAM.” - JIMMY WARREN (President, FRETBAR RECORDS)

It's once been said that all roads lead to home…
That's precisely where this long-time band of brothers & creative soulmates found themselves, when their well-traveled musical roads converged.

It was at this poignant juncture that COLOSSAL STREET JAM was born.
One may define their electrifying synergy as the cosmic melding & explosive concoction of abstract minds, unique talent, inherent soul, and tireless passion for their beloved craft.

Having a deep & mutual admiration for one another, as well as having tremendous respect for their many, and diverse collective influences, who helped shape their gritty, melodic, psychedelically tinged hard rock stylings, each member truly brings their own individuality, and nuance to the mix.

An eclectic potpourri for the senses, CSJ ultimately, and seamlessly fuse their independent ideas to deliver a singular vision & signature sound that can easily be coined as “New Classic Rock” for the ages.

This hard-driving, 70's inspired, 5-piece ensemble is comprised of Gene Potts (vocals)… Sal Marra (guitar/ vocals)… Tony Flora (bass)… Dave Halpern (drums)… and Eric Safka (keys).

With their roots firmly planted and their musical heritage tightly in place, CSJ has long been an integral part the legendary Asbury Park, NJ music scene.

Always proud to honor these roots, and the place that gave them their start, the band forever carries with them that feeling of tradition, and heart that has endeared them to growing audiences both nationally and internationally.

In 2016, the band's release, Living Free, was met with critical acclaim and worldwide press. The albums single, “Songbird” received extensive radio airplay both locally, and globally.

In 2018, that same record won an award for Australian Indie Album of The Year For Internet Radio.

It subsequently remained on the Indie charts, Down Under, for 6 months.

Later that year, in November of 2018, CSJ released their follow up album, Just Take Hold…

Once again, they were greeted with extensive Indie and College radio airplay for that record's namesake single, “Just Take Hold”, as well as for their cover version of the Sugarloaf classic, “Green Eyed Lady”.

In May and December of 2019, CSJ completed two successful European tours, which journeyed them throughout The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

As the world paused for the next couple years, due to the global pandemic, CSJ was still hard at work on their next creative endeavor.

In 2021, they released a new single, “No Way To Live”…

Just as before, they garnered massive airplay, both locally and overseas.

On March 1st, 2023, the long-awaited full length, 11- song album, which was on hold, due to the state of the world was finally released.

Baring the same name, as that previous single, this record triggered the launch of a full-scale publicity campaign, along with upcoming shows in both the US and Europe.

COLOSSAL STREET JAM has shared stages nationwide with the likes of Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad, Robbie Krieger of The Doors, The Black Crowes, Kings X, Stone Temple Pilots, Rival Suns, Blackberry Smoke, The Drive By Truckers, The Hold Steady, Gov't Mule, Johnny Winter, Sebastian Bach, Bruce Dickinson, Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies, Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Morse, Zebra, Deep Purple, Leslie West, Clarence Clemons, and countless others.



