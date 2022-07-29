COLLECTIVE SOUL Releases Second Single, “Cut The Cord,” From New Album, 'Vibrating'

COLLECTIVE SOUL--Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)-released the second single today of "Cut The Cord" from their highly anticipated 11th studio album, VIBRATING.

It's due out August 12 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records via AMPED Distribution, and pre-orders are available now on CD, vinyl and digital formats everywhere music is sold which include an instant download of the first single, "All Our Pieces," as well as the new song.

A limited number of autographed CDs are available now to pre-order on TalkShop.Live, where Ed Roland will be participating in a live interview on Thursday, August 11 at 4pm PT/7pm ET.

The album's second single, "Cut The Cord," premiered on the "Loudwire Nights" nationally syndicated radio program on July 26, and the official video can now be seen on the band's official YouTube page. The video for "All Our Pieces" was currently streaming on the band's YouTube page as well. SPIN.com describes the new album as a "...masterful pop-rock effort..." and as Ed Roland explained to them about the song, "you got to go to that point where you say we're not clicking on all cylinders but we'll get there, you know it's there because you had it before."

VIBRATING sends the band's artistic spirit into the next stratosphere. All ten songs positively pulsate with the boundless energy that has been COLLECTIVE SOUL's aural calling card for over three decades. From the propulsively gnarly kiss-off of "Cut the Cord" to the reflective midtempo jangle of "Take" to the heart-wrenching reality check of "Rule No. 1" - replete with a soaring string section, no less! - to the choir-backed emotional crossroads of "Where Do I Go," VIBRATING contains 42 minutes of irrefutable sonic evidence of a band wholly uninterested in sitting still.

VIBRATING is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed tenth studio album, BLOOD, which was released June 21, 2019 on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA. It garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart.

Seeing eye to eye, and ear to ear, is part of the secret sauce of why COLLECTIVE SOUL continues to both record and play together at an uncompromised level of high quality. "That's the end goal for everybody in this band," agrees Roland. "Just because I write the songs doesn't mean I'm the only one who wants it all to come out right. We all want it to be right, and that's because this is a band that acts like a band."

Meanwhile in touring news, in addition to various headlining shows, the band has joined forces with Switchfoot--for the very first time-for a massive summer tour that is currently underway and lasts through September 25 in Dallas, TX. Ed Roland can't wait to get the tour started. "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"

So far, the shows are getting rave reviews, including MidwestRewind.com which noted, "Lead singer Ed Roland's transformation in stage presence alone could be a subject of a TED Talk, but also his vocal strength and banter back and forth with the audience also has aged like a fine wine. The rest of the band have found a chemistry that, for lack of a more appropriate term, just fits and produces a vivid live experience."