COLD WAVES IX Weekend Passes Sold Out, Single Day Passes On Sale Now

Incredible fan demand has sold out all of the full-weekend passes for COLD WAVES, the beloved industrial music festival that returns for an in-person event September 24-26, 2021. It will be held at adjoining venues Metro, Smart Bar and G-Man Tavern.

Event producers have now released single day passes, which are on sale now at www.MetroChicago.com as well as outlining individual festival day lineups and activities (including the pre-festival kick-off events for Thursday, September 23) at www.ColdWaves.net and official social media pages. Fans are encouraged to buy now as the festival has sold out several times over the last 9 years.

The ninth edition of the beloved industrial music festival will feature Belgian giants Front 242 playing the fest for the third time; industrial/hip-hop trio CLIPPING. featuring Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton" and TNT's "Snowpiercer") making their fest debut; scene favorites Stabbing Westward returning with new music; the first show from audio-protest juggernauts Consolidated in 20-plus years; and the incendiary duo Youth Code.

Additional talent includes Dalek, Actors, Bootblacks, Barker+Connelly: Luxapan, Korine, Provoker, Odonis Odonis, Wingtips, Fee Lion, Pixel Grip, Paul Barker, Blixaboy, Void Vision, Acucrack, Zoltar, Bud Sweet, The Pirate Twins, Choke Chain, Morgue Vvitch and Philly Peroxide.

COLD WAVES will adhere to all state and city-wide regulations to allow a fully compliant event for attendees, and organizers will purposely limit the capacity of all venues for the duration of the weekend. As well, fully open doors, an outdoor sidelot with food trucks and seating space, plus access to the all-night Smart Bar "COLD WAVES Lounge" aims to provide patrons a safe, exciting and respectful event.

The Wax Trax! record label crew will also bring back a pop-up shop featuring hard-to-find and exclusive merchandise. Additional supporters include Electronic Saviors: Music to Cure Cancer, Resilience, Riveting Music, Schecter Guitars and Half Acre Brewing.

COLD WAVES has served the industrial/goth/darkwave/noise/metal community with the popular weekend festival since 2012. The forward-thinking, inclusive event goes beyond great music with a philanthropic mission to raise money and bring awareness to mental health, cancer research, and creating safe spaces in live music. Proceeds from the event will benefit the service industry mental health support group Darkest Before Dawn (www.db4d.org), a non-profit founded by Jason Novak, Kelly Britton and Dawn Szcymczak following the death of beloved Chicago musician and engineer Jamie Duffy whose untimely passing inspired the inaugural COLD WAVES weekend.