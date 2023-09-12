COLD WAR KIDS Share New Song 'Another Name' & Announce Headline Tour

On November 3 the Cold War Kids will release their 10th studio album, Cold War Kids.

Sep. 12, 2023

On November 3 the Cold War Kids will release their 10th studio album, Cold War Kids, via AWAL.

Nearly 2 decades after their inception and with 1 billion streams across their catalog, the California band continues to prove why they’re an essential piece of the alt-rock ecosystem. Today they further tease the LP with the release of a new song, the slow-burning, piano-dominated “Another Name.”

The track was produced by Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer) and on the day he and the band’s frontman Nathan Willett were scheduled to work together for the first time, Willett had his final session with his longtime therapist.

“I started telling Ethan about it, which could have been really awkward with someone I’d never met. It’s not easy to walk into a room and just write a song with a stranger,” he says. “But instead, it was totally natural. The song came out almost fully formed, and it was probably the single best experience I’ve ever had working with a producer.”

Cold War Kids have previously shared their current single “Run Away With Me” which debuted at #33 on the AltRock charts. With its funky groove and huge chorus, the track sets the tone for the LP as a whole - 12 high-minded, stylistically diverse songs referencing everything from Curtis Mayfield to the Pretenders and Elton John to Happy Mondays and Gang Of Four. They have also released “Double Life” which American Songwriter called “an energetic, shoulder-shaking new single.” The two songs have also seen support from among others, Spin, Under The Radar, Uproxx, and Yahoo! Music.

This summer the band were on the road as the direct support for Tears For Fears. Today they are excited to announce a North American headline tour in support of Cold War Kids with dates kicking off January 31 in San Francisco and concluding with a 2-night stand at The Fonda in Los Angeles on March 20 and 21. They will also play at New York City’s Webster Hall on March 1 and 2. Tickets are on-sale Friday, Sept 15th at 10AM local time and all dates are listed below. 

Cold War Kids recently went into the Austin, TX studios of Do512 for a session where they performed some fan favorites. Today they share “First” and “Double Life.”

Cold War Kids tour dates

1/31 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore^

2/01 - Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

2/02 - Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre^

2/03 - Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre^

2/05 - Boise, ID – Knitting Factory^

2/06 - Bozeman, MT – The ELM^

2/08 - Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen^

2/09 - Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre^

2/10 - Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre^

2/13 - Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom^

2/15 - Dallas, TX – House of Blues^

2/16 - Houston, TX – House of Blues^

2/17 - Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater^

2/23 - Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed#

2/24 - Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue#

2/26 - Cleveland, OH – House of Blues#

2/27 - Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre#

2/28 - Boston, MA – House of Blues#

3/01 - New York, NY – Webster Hall#

3/02 - New York, NY – Webster Hall#

3/03 - Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore#

3/05 - Washington, DC – 9:30 Club#

3/08 - Raleigh, NC – The Ritz#

3/09 - Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre#

03/15 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

03/16 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst*

03/18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre*

03/23 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s*

^ - Hovvdy support 

# - Joe P support 

* - TBA support

Photo Credit: Sean Flynn



