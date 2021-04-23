COACHDAGHOST Shares 'Eternal Life' Single

Brooklyn, NY-based rapper CoachDaGhost has announced today's premiere of his powerhouse new single. "Eternal Life" is available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an incendiary official music video is streaming now at YouTube below.

"Eternal Life" - which showcases Coach's distinctive cadence and signature adlibs over a kinetic drill beat produced by Yozora - heralds the 26-year-old Brownsville rapper's much anticipated new mixtape, GHOST STORIES, due to arrive everywhere later this Spring.

GHOST STORIES will further include the recently released single, "Meditate," available via all digital retailers and streaming platforms HERE; an official music video is streaming via YouTube HERE.

Hailed as a major force in the groundbreaking Brooklyn drill scene, CoachDaGhost has already unleashed a series of breakthrough tracks including "S.H.Y.N.E. Freestyle," available for streaming and download HERE. Produced by CoachDaGhost with famed UK drill producer Ghosty and featuring a sample from Shyne's Swizz Beatz-produced rap classic, "Shyne," the freestyle proved an immediate hit upon its December debut, now boasting over 3.5M global streams while its official music video has drawn more than 1.75M individual views via YouTube HERE.

Last year also saw Coach teaming with fellow Brooklyn drill pioneer 22Gz for the blockbuster collaboration, "Movie," swiftly earning over 7.5M global streams; an official video is fast approaching 3M views via YouTube HERE.

Born in Guatemala and raised in Brooklyn, Culture "CoachDaGhost" Bermudez has a keen understanding of what it is to be multicultural. He learned English as a second language during his youth, simultaneously embracing the sounds of NYC rap icons like Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z. Nicknamed "Coach" by his peers (short for Culture) and adopting the cryptic "Ghost" label later in life, CoachDaGhost began creating his own unique music and swiftly rose to the forefront on Brooklyn's trailblazing drill scene. "Hitlist" dropped in early 2020, drawing co-signs by some of rap's biggest stars along with over 6M worldwide video views HERE. "Gooey Sauce" followed in the summer, accompanied by an official music video currently with over 3.5M views via WorldStarHipHop HERE.

Watch here: