CMT Presents '90 Minutes of '90s Country' Hosted by Collin Raye

Multi-platinum selling country artist and 10x "Male Vocalist of the Year" nominee (ACM and CMA), Collin Raye will host 90 Minutes of '90s Country in partnership with CMT this Friday, April 24. The takeover will take place on CMT's Facebook page starting at 12:00 pm/CT and will feature special guests Aaron Tippin, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart, Shenandoah's Marty Raybon, Pam Tillis, Darryl Worley, Lorrie Morgan, Terri Clark and Billy Dean.

"I am thrilled and excited to have the honor of hosting this event," says Raye. "It will be an afternoon of top-shelf music and iconic songs performed acoustically by some of the greatest artists of our time, all of whom are dear friends of mine. For 90 minutes, we can all escape the stress and uncertainty of our current situation and simply hearken back to a time of fun memories and stellar music. It's gonna be a blast!"

"We're thrilled to team up with Collin and so many of our favorite '90s country artists to provide a much-needed respite for our fans at home," shares Melissa Goldberg, Senior Director of Digital & Social, CMT. "We are so thankful to the musicians who are stepping up to share their talents on our platform so we can use the healing power of music to get us through these unprecedented times. We hope you'll join us to dance and sing along to some great country classics as we stay #AloneTogether."

During a time when nothing is certain and the world is facing one of its most difficult challenges, many believe music is the best medicine and a powerful healing mechanism.

"We may be at home, but we're at home together," adds Tippin.

Raye along with his special guests will acoustically perform their greatest hits, chat about new and upcoming projects, and talk all things life.

Tune in live to CMT's Facebook page on Friday, April 24 at 12:00 pm/CT for an afternoon filled with the songs from an epic decade in country music.





