CMT Music Premieres J.D. Shelburne's 'She Keeps Me up Nights' Video

Nashville recording artist and Taylorsville, Kentucky native J.D. Shelburne premiered his new video for "She Keeps Me Up Nights" today on CMT Music and CMT.com. [Click here to watch]. The video airs eight times today on CMT's 24/7 digital music channel, and CMT Music at 7:07 am ET; 10:37 amET; 1:25 pm ET; 4:25 pm ET; 7:25 pm ET; 10:36 pm ET; and 1:28 am ET; 4:11 amET the morning of Apr. 26.



On the second single from his 2018 album, Two Lane Town , Shelburne worked with veteran Nashville songwriters Mark Nesler, Marty Dodson, and Carson Chamberlain to bring life to the tune.



"I am so honored and thrilled to have my second single premiere on CMT," said Shelburne. "It has been a dream come true to work with the folks at CMT, because I know they believe in my music enough to feature two songs off my latest album, Two Lane Town. I also consider myself blessed to be able to write and record with some of the most genuine and talented writers in Nashville. This song was co-written by Mark Nesler, Marty Dodson and Carson Chamberlain, all of who have hundreds of accolades and awards between them all. When I first heard this song, I knew it had potential to be a hit. I can't wait to see it on CMT!"



"She Keeps Me Up Nights," a loyal fan favorite, follows a recent successful debut of his first single, "One Less Girl," which CMT Music also premiered, and recently cracked the Top 40 on the Music Row Chart.



Shot and recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced and directed by Dawson Waters, the "She Keeps Me Up Nights" video brings the swanky and catchy ballad to visual life, as the modern country crooner portrays a young man who is consistently yearning the accompaniment of one woman. Who keeps him waiting. Who keeps him wondering. Who keeps him up, nights.



"When I was first pitched this song I immediately fell in love with the melody, from the verse to the chorus, along with the song's hook. I began testing this song out live at my shows and fans immediately responded - it is one of my most requested songs. I knew this song would eventually make a great music video and I am excited for the world to see this!"



J.D. to perform at NASCAR's Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart, July 13 at Kentucky Speedway

Shelburne was also announced today as the featured artist set to perform at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart, on July 13 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky.



"I am so thrilled to perform at the Quaker State 400 race this summer! It has been a dream of mine to perform back in my home state and headline this event, said Shelburne. "I am looking forward to performing for all my Kentucky fans!"



JD will perform a full band concert on the Trackside Live Stage at 5:30 pm ET, as crowds ready for gates to open for the race. To buy tickets, and for more information on all the race's activities, please visit KentuckySpeedway.com/quaker-state-400.



J.D. Shelburne Shows and Appearances:

APR 25 - Ole Red / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 26 - West Point Independent Schools / West Point, Ky.

APR 28 - Ole Red / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 29 - Ole Red / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

MAY 01 - Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 01 - Kentucky Derby Festival "Great Steamboat Race"/ Louisville, Ky. (Appearance Only)

MAY 02 - Kentucky Derby Festival "Celebrity Day At The Downs" / Louisville, Ky. (Appearance Only)

MAY 03 - Kentucky Oaks @ Churchill Downs / Louisville, Ky. (Appearance Only)

MAY 03 - Unbridled Eve Gala / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 04 - Kentucky Derby @ Churchill Downs / Louisville, Ky. (Appearance Only)

MAY 05 - Ole Red / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 09 - Listening Room Cafe / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 12 - Ole Red / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 17 - Levee River House / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 19 - Ole Red / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 25 - alley View Golf Course Summer Concert Series / Floyds Knobs, Ind.

MAY 31 - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen / Louisville, Ky.

JUN 02 - The Bluebird Cafe / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 06 - TBA / Nashville, Tenn.

JUN 14 - Madison Music In The Park / Madison, Ind.

JUN 15 - Barbourville BBQ Festival / Barbourville, Ky.

JUN 19 - Levee River House / Louisville, Ky.

JUN 21 - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen / Louisville, Ky.

JUN 28 - Friday Fest Concert Series @ Highview Park / Louisville, Ky.

JUL 06 - Green River Catfish Festival / Morgantown, Ky.

JUL 12 - Franklin Summer Nights Series / Franklin, Ky.

JUL 13 - Quaker State 400 @ Kentucky Speedway / Sparta, Ky.

JUL 14 - Middletown Concerts In The Park / Middletown, Ky.

JUL 17 - Levee River House / Louisville, Ky.

JUL 20 - The Blind Squirrel / Louisville, Ky.

AUG 03 - Street Rod Nationals @ Freedom Hall / Louisville, Ky.

AUG 10 - Cumberland County Fair / Greenup, Ill.

AUG 14 - Levee Riverhouse / Louisville, Ky.

AUG 16 - The GOAT / Louisville, Ky.

AUG 24 - Boots, Badges & Bids Concert / Louisville, Ky.

SEP 07 - Old Louisville LIVE @ Central Park / Louisville, Ky.

SEP 14 - Hometown Rising Music Festival / Louisville, Ky.

For JD's complete show and appearance schedule, please visit: JDShelburne.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories