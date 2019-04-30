CMAÂ Fest Reveals Lineup For Additional Free Daytime Stages

CMA Fest has revealed the lineups for three daytime stages that are free to the public during the four-day festival in June. Chevy Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park, Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza and Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage will feature over 110 performances Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, highlighting fan favorites and rising Country stars daily.



Located at Walk of Fame Park, the lineup at the Chevy Breakout Stage will highlight rising artists from 11:10 AM - 4:55 PM on Thursday, and 10:30 AM - 4:55 PM Friday through Sunday including Carlton Anderson, Tenille Arts, Kassi Ashton, Drew Baldridge, Chris Bandi, Kelleigh Bannen, Bailey Bryan, Austin Burke, Dillon Carmichael, Adam Craig, Travis Denning, Cale Dodds, Adam Doleac, Clare Dunn, Brooke Eden, Filmore, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, James Barker Band, Austin Jenckes, Brett Kissel, Love and Theft, Tegan Marie, Steve Moakler, Muscadine Bloodline, Brandon Ratcliff, Brandon Ray, Teddy Robb, Noah Schnacky, Dylan Schneider, Seaforth, Smithfield, Matt Stell, Sweet Tea Trio, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Waterloo Revival, The Wild Feathers and Carter Winter. Gates for the Chevy Breakout Stage will open to the public at 10:40 AM Thursday, June 6 and 9:30 AM Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 . In addition, Miranda Lambert will lead MuttNation's Mutt March on Thursday, June 6 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM. Starting at Nissan Stadium, the parade of pups will wind its way across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and into Walk of Fame Park, where Storme Warren will interview Lambert in a live broadcast from the Chevy Breakout Stage on SiriusXM's The Highway. Register for the MuttMarch here: https://www.MuttNationFoundation.com.



The Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza entertains fans from 10:45 AM - 4:30 PM daily, with the "BMI Tailgate" performances Thursday, June 6 from 2:45 PM - 5:10 PM, which includes Colin Elmore, House Whiskey, Josh Phillips and Dan Smalley. Additional acts taking the stage include The Adelaides, Jay Allen, Roan Ash, Gabby Barrett, Stephen Carey, Troy Cartwright, Crowder, Kyle Daniel, Jaida Dreyer, Ross Ellis, Everette, Fairground Saints, Ray Fulcher, Noah Guthrie, Adam Hambrick, Levi Hummon, Hunter Brothers, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Lauren Jenkins, Willie Jones, King Calaway, The Last Bandoleros, Leaving Austin, Baylee Littrell, Hayley Orrantia, Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, Faren Rachels, Elvie Shane, Kalie Shorr, The Sisterhood Band, The Swon Brothers and Lainey Wilson. Gates for the Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza will open to the public at 9:45 AM each day, Thursday through Sunday.



The Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage, located inside the NCVC Visitor Center at Bridgestone Arena, will take place daily from 11:00 AM - 4:40 PM. Thursday's performances are presented by ASCAP and feature Haley Mae Campbell, Seth Cook, Cross Atlantic, Jobe Fortner, Makayla Lynn, Jill Martin, David Ray, Maggie Renfroe, Joe Robinson and Anna Rose. Friday's performances are presented by SESAC and feature Blanco Brown, Nora Collins, Spencer Crandall, Erin Enderlin, Aaron Goodvin, Kelly McGrath, Tom O'Connor, Jake Rose, Scott Stevens and Jenny Tolman. Saturday and Sunday's lineups includes Beoga, Jordan Brooker, Brown & Gray, Shy Carter, Robert Counts, Crawford & Power, Hannah Dasher, Larry Fleet, Kylie Frey, Tony Jackson, Angie Keilhauer, Cory Marks, Jaden Michaels, Emily Ann Roberts, Shane Runion, SixForty1, Tiera, Tyler Reese Tritt, Anna Vaus and The Wandering Hearts.

Additional performers at CMA Fest include Billy Currington at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday, Randy Houser at Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater Presented by BBR Music Group on Thursday and Pam Tillis on the Budweiser Forever Country Stage on Sunday.



All outdoor daytime stages including the Budweiser Forever Country Stage, Chevy Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park, Chevy Riverfront Stage, Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza and Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage are free and open to the public. All stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App. Additional stage lineups, Xfinity Fan Fair X activities and more will be announced in the coming weeks. All artist lineups are subject to change.



Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.





A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly performances at Nissan Stadium are still available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Single and three-day tickets for Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, in addition to single and four-day tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X, are available at CMAfest.com.



The entire CMA Fest 2019 merchandise line is now available online at shop.cmafest.com. Now through 10:00 AM/CT Wednesday, May 1 , shoppers can use code 'SURPRISE25' at checkout to receive 25% off an entire purchase. Order by Tuesday, May 28 to receive in time for the festival. Fans will also be able to purchase official merchandise at several locations across the festival footprint in June.



For a chance to win a trip for two to CMA Fest in 2020, Country Music fans can register for CMA Fest Fan Access presented by Budweiser. Registrants will receive a QR code to scan throughout CMA Fest for even more chances to win prizes, including a trip for two to the 2019 CMA Awards. For chances to win access to select artist meet-and-greets inside Xfinity Fan Fair X and more, fans must enter the Ultimate Fan Experiences Drawing between Tuesday, May 28 (10:00 AM/CT) and Thursday, May 30 (10:00 AM/CT). All participants will be notified by email and text on Friday, May 31 after 10:00 AM/CT to log into their Fan Access account to see if they're a winner. All prizes must be claimed by Monday, June 3 (12:00 PM/CT) or they will be awarded to another participant.



Maui Jim sunglasses have been a proud partner of CMA Fest since 2015. Visit one of the many Maui Jim locations at CMA Fest this year to experience PolarizedPlus2® lens technology unlike any other sunglass.





