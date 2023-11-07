CMA Welcomes New and Returning Partners for the CMA Awards

With “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” only two days away, the Country Music Association announces new and returning partners for this year's event, including Chevrolet, Crown Royal, Delta Air Lines, Dr Pepper, American Express and Wheatley Vodka, as well as marketing partners Amazon Music, Apple Music, Music Choice, Spotify, Pandora, Circle Network, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Opry Entertainment Group, PEOPLE and Us Weekly.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.

Chevrolet, CMA's longest-standing partner, returns as the Official Ride of Country Music. Chevy will have a big presence on-air, online, and on-site on the Red Carpet.

Crown Royal, the Exclusive Whisky of the CMA Awards, is set to return to the heart of Country Music in its sixth year in partnership. Rooted in its ethos of generosity, Crown Royal is proud to continue to celebrate and recognize those who have so selflessly served our country. The award-winning whisky brand will pay tribute to the military community with a special onstage moment, spotlighting Bunker Labs, a non-profit organization supporting Veterans and Veteran-owned businesses.

Additionally, Crown Royal will proudly sponsor “The Crown Lounge,” the CMA Awards VIP backstage green room. Guests (21+) will be welcomed to enjoy Crown Royal specialty cocktails and participate in the impactful "Purple Bag Project," the brand's initiative that turns its iconic purple bags into care packages for soldiers and veterans in partnership with Packages From Home.

Delta Air Lines returns as the Official Airline of the CMA Awards and will provide a photo opportunity on the concourse to all fans in attendance at Bridgestone Arena to commemorate Country Music's Biggest Night. Delta Air Lines is also an official sponsor of the CMA Awards pre-telecast reception.

Wheatley American Vodka, from Buffalo Trace Distillery, is a first-time CMA Awards partner, and proud to be the exclusive vodka sponsor of the CMA Awards. During the Media Remotes, participating talent will receive a special vodka and cocktail gift set, and a VIP experience at Buffalo Trace Distillery, the World's Most Award-Winning Distillery and homeplace of Wheatley Vodka. A consumer-facing sweepstakes campaign featuring Country artist Warren Zeiders will also award one lucky fan with a trip to CMA Awards 2024, inviting entry through Friday, Nov. 17 at WheatleyCountryMusicFlyaway.com.

Additional returning partners of “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” include Dr Pepper and American Express.

Extensive support is being provided by marketing partners including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Audacy, Beasley Media Group, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Country Top 40 with Fitz, Cumulus/Westwood One, iHeart Country/Premiere Networks, Music Choice, Opry Entertainment Group, PEOPLE, SiriusXM, Spotify and Us Weekly with widespread coverage across a variety of online, digital and broadcast platforms. Cox Media Group, Cumulus/Westwood One, iHeart Country/Premiere Networks, Rochelle Broadcasting Company and SiriusXM will also carry a simulcast of the CMA Awards.

For more information on “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube. To celebrate "The 57th Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, crewneck and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

About the CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”