CMA Foundation Honored During The 22nd Annual National Arts Awards

On Monday, Oct. 21, the CMA Foundation was honored during Americans for the Arts' National Arts Awards in New York City, which is held annually during National Arts and Humanities Month. The awards recognize and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of national leaders whose work demonstrates extraordinary achievement and advances the arts in the United States.



The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA) that works to ensure every child has access to a high-quality music education, received the Arts Education Award for their commitment to improving and advancing arts education in public school systems, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach programs. The award was presented to CMA Foundation Executive Director, Tiffany Kerns by multi-platinum Country artist and CMA and CMA Foundation Board member, Chris Young.



"As someone who has experienced firsthand the real benefits of learning music at an early age, I'm honored to help shine a spotlight on the CMA Foundation and the important work they are doing to make music more accessible in our schools," says Young.



"It is an honor for the CMA Foundation to receive the Arts Education Award," says Kerns, Executive Director, CMA Foundation. "Our team works passionately to make sure that we are following our on-going mission of providing high-quality music education in our public schools and help shape the leaders of our future generations."



The CMA Foundation was honored alongside other recipients including musician Ben Folds, painter Luchita Hurtado, the honorable Earle I. Mack and actor Ben Platt.



"We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year's tremendous group of National Arts Awards honorees - all visionaries in the arts. We honor them for their own artistic contributions and for their advocacy on behalf of creating more opportunity for all to engage with the arts. Their persistence to strengthen the arts in communities across America will continue to serve as an inspiration," says Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts.



Established in 2011, the CMA Foundation has invested more than $27 million, giving students access to a high-quality music education and providing educators the resources they need to create and sustain thriving programs.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA





Related Articles View More Music Stories