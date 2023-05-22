CLIFFDIVER Release Cover of X-Ray Spex Classic 'Oh Bondage, Up Yours!'

CLIFFDIVER. IS. BACK. On the heels of the band's meteoric arrival to the scene in 2022, supporting their debut LP Exercise Your Demons (out now on SideOneDummy) and a full US run supporting Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup, with support slots for New Found Glory, Taking Back Sunday and Descendents, and a buzzy appearance at Riot Fest, CLIFFDIVER is primed for launch into the stratosphere.

Today, the band have officially released their blistering cover of X Ray Spex classic, “Oh Bondage, Up Yours!” featuring none other than punk legend Stephen Egerton of Descendents and All on lead guitar.

The fiery track is the realization of a lifelong dream of CLIFFDIVER co-lead singer Briana Wright, who is especially inspired by the work, legacy, and shared multiracial identity of punk icon, Poly Styrene - who penned the 1977 original.

“I’ve had the dream of reinventing the song for so long…. and not only is it happening, but we did it alongside another musical hero of ours???? It’s the best kind of ridiculous and so humbling to imagine that our little project could be a part of reintroducing a whole new audience to XRay Spex and a deeper look into the history of women -especially women of color - in punk and alternative music. And there’s really no better time for it. As we descend further into the capitalist hellscape humanity has created, the message at the heart of the song just becomes more relatable. I think we all need this now”

CLIFFDIVER, – lead vocalists Joey Duffy and Briana Wright, guitarists/vocalists Matt Ehler and Gilbert Erickson, bassist Tyler Rogers, saxophonist Dony Nickles and drummer Eliot Cooper, have made a name for themselves in their hometown of Tulsa, OK. Last fall, the band had the honor of sharing the stage with Descendents in Omaha NE, where the band instantly bonded with Egerton over their shared love of Tulsa.

“I still can’t believe Stephen did it,” Wright says. “I remember telling Joey right before the Omaha show like, ‘I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna ask…’ and look! Now we have a Descendent on our track.”

The band will make an appearance this upcoming weekend at Punk Rock Saves Lives in Las Vegas, NV. CLIFFDIVER was also recently announced as part of the lineup for the upcoming edition of Sad Summer Fest, appearing on select dates.

The band will also headline an upcoming East Coast tour with support from Carpool and Michael Cera Palin this July, and later support Hot Mulligan on a string of shows after Sad Summer Festival. Tickets for all upcoming show dates are on sale now and can be found here: https://cliffdiverok.com/home#shows

CLIFFDIVER - Upcoming Tour Dates

May 26: Punk Rock Saves Lives | Las Vegas, NV

On Sad Summer Fest

July 6: Daily’s Place | Jacksonville, FL

July 7: Coachman Park | Tampa, FL

July 8: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Atlanta, GA

July 23: Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN

July 25: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Dallas, TX

July 26: Germania Insurance Amphitheater | Austin, TX

July 29: FivePoint Amphitheatre | Irvine, CA

Supporting Hot Mulligan

July 28: Rialto Theater | Tucson, AZ

July 30: Sunshine Theater | Albuquerque, NM

July 31: Beer City Music Hall | Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 2: Delmar Hall | St. Louis, MO

w/ Michael Cera Palin and Carpool

July 11: Jammin Java | Vienna, VA

July 12: Kung Fu Necktie | Philadelphia, PA

July 14: Wonder Bar | Asbury Park, NJ

July 15: Empire Underground | Albany, NY

July 16: The Bug Jar | Rochester, NY

July 18: Sneaky Dee’s | Toronto, ON