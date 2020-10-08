CJ Solar to Perform Virtual Concert

CJ Solar will perform a full-band virtual concert on SET.Live on Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. Central.

CJ Solar will perform a full-band virtual concert on SET.Live on Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. Central. The award-winning artist/songwriter will be the first country artist to utilize both SetTheSet.com, where fans select the songs CJ performs, and the full Set.Live ticketing platform. Admission is $5.00, and several upgrade packages are available HERE.

"For fans to be able to create Spotify playlists and then use that to make my set list is badass," said CJ of the platorm. "We'll be able to play a bunch of music, interact, host a meet and greet and do personalized shout-outs."

Fans registering to watch CJ's concert will be prompted to pick songs from a list at SetTheSet.com, and he will play as many of those requests as possible during the show. Upgrade opportunities beyond the $5.00 admission include a CJ Solar face gaiter and autographed poster for the $25.00 Gold Ticket. The $40.00 Platinum Ticket gives fans everything at the lower level plus a personalized video shout-out. The $60.00 VIP Ticket adds a virtual meet and greet with CJ.

The live stream will originate from Kinkead Entertainment Agency's TKEA Soundstage in Nashville.

CJ was honored this week with a plaque celebrating Jameson Rodgers' inaugural gold-certified single as an artist, "Some Girls." CJ wrote the current Top 5 hit with Hardy and Jake Mitchell.

A native of Baton Rouge, CJ grew up with Country, Southern rock and Delta blues pumping through his veins. He has released three EPs which have yielded the hits "Watered Down Whiskey," "Coming My Way," "American Girls," "Airplane" and more. He has shared the stage with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Janson, Aaron Watson, Gary Allen, 38 Special, Hank Jr. and others. As a songwriter, CJ won a "Songs I Wish I'd Written" trophy from the Nashville Songwriter Awards for co-writing Morgan Wallen's #1 hit "Up Down." CJ co-wrote Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore" and Jameson Rodgers' Top 5 hit "Some Girls." He has had cuts by Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore and others. Taste of Country named CJ as one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch," and Rolling Stone Country listed him as one of their "New Artists You Need To Know."

View More Music Stories Related Articles