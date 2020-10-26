CJ Solar Celebrates Second #1 As A Songwriter

CJ Solar kicked off the week with news.

CJ Solar kicked off the week with news his buddy Jameson Rodgers' debut single, "Some Girls," hit #1 on the national country charts. CJ co-wrote the song with Jake Mitchell and HARDY. The accomplishment marks CJ's second #1 song as a writer, following his first chart topper with Morgan Wallen's "Up Down" featuring Florida Georgia Line.

"What a ride!! Wanna thank my bud Jameson Rodgers for believing in this song and all the label peeps for sticking with it and taking this thing all the way. So happy I get to share my 2nd #1 with my boys Jake Mitchell & HARDY...been making music with 'em for a long time," CJ posted on his Facebook page.

A native of Baton Rouge, Solar will be heading home this weekend, where he and singer/songwriter Brent Anderson are scheduled to perform at the Boos & Booze LSU/Auburn pre-game party at Point Marie Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 31. In addition to the live music, the event will feature a costume contest, food trucks and more. Additional information and $25 tickets are available HERE.

Respected music critic, author and historian Robert K. Oermann raved about CJ's most recent hit "Watered Down Whiskey" in MusicRow Magazine: "The production sounds bigger and beefier this time around, and he's singing with renewed vigor. As we've come to expect from him, it's also quite well written."

A native of Baton Rouge, CJ grew up with Country, Southern rock and Delta blues pumping through his veins. He has shared the stage with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Janson, Aaron Watson, Gary Allen, 38 Special, Hank Jr. and others. As a songwriter, CJ won a "Songs I Wish I'd Written" trophy from the Nashville Songwriter Awards for co-writing Morgan Wallen's #1 hit "Up Down." CJ co-wrote Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore" and has had cuts by Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore and others. Taste of Country named CJ as one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch," and Rolling Stone Country listed him as one of their "New Artists You Need To Know."

