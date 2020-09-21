CJ Pawlikowski Releases 'What Brings You Joy Nowadays?'

The title track "Carry On" quickly soared to 65,000+ streams in a matter of months, on Spotify alone.

CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys, The Book of Mormon) released his debut singer/songwriter EP earlier this year. The title track "Carry On" quickly soared to 65,000+ streams in a matter of months, on Spotify alone. His collaboration with up-and-coming music producer, Lloyd Kikoler, has now led to a remix of "Carry On," featured in CJ's newest music video "What Brings You Joy Nowadays?" Participants from all around the world submitted, when Pawlikowski posted on his social media with the prompt.

"I'm a big advocate of sticky notes and using them as daily reminders or affirmations. One of my best friends Chloe planted the video concept in my head, and I was able to pump it out and make it happen a week later!" -Pawlikowski

"It's just a hard year for so many. So, I hope this is able to brighten someone's day for a few minutes."

You can stream CJ's EP on all major platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music. Carry On is produced by Lloyd Kikoler and features Kasie Gasparini.

