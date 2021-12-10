CIVIC Release Debut Studio Album 'Future Forecast'

Melbourne based garage-rock five piece CIVIC have released their debut studio album Future Forecast in North America and Europe - arriving today on freshly pressed white (North America) and maroon (Europe) colored vinyl via ATO Records.

Order the album on vinyl here.

The album comes as a follow up to their highly sought after 'New Vietnam' EP and is the band's first full length LP. Future Forecast was originally released March 26th in Australia via Flightless Records.

Driving and tenacious, but never losing sight of a good hook and how to use it - CIVIC don't tip-toe around the edges, but obliterate them with primal intensity. Finding a home somewhere between 80's glam rock and Australia's 70's greats, they break the pieces of influence before crafting them into their own beast on 'Future Forecast'.

An origin story since time immemorial, the five-piece came together in 2018 through the traps of the Melbourne music scene. Bonding over a shared love of tightly coiled riffs and a collective musical ethos, they channeled this into their first EP 'New Vietnam'. In a head rush recording session, the 7 tracks were slammed out in a single day, with the underground hit going on to sell out almost immediately.

Making a name for themselves through the intensity of their live shows, their 'New Vietnam' launch would become one of those folklore moments within Melbourne. Taking to the stage with a contoured cheek and darkened eyes, front man Jim McCullough's glamoured stage presence beamed and boomed over the sold-out crowd. Cutting through the scene with cult-like vigor, their garnered momentum would lead them to a string of sold out 7 inches, a European tour, a spot on the beloved Golden Plains Festival, and a fan in punk icon Henry Rollins, "I am digging that band... not one bad track in their recorded catalogue".

With momentum in the tank, they took to various locations across Victoria to get the beds of Future Forecast down. From Richmond's historic Bakehouse Studios in all its grandeur, to a DIY run storage shed on High St, there's consideration for the new and old on this album. Paying homage to the classics, but pivoting on them with avant-charged edge. It's raw, searing guitars; pummeling rhythms; driving bass; with vocals that lock into and synergize with their wall of sound.

Balanced by the raucous and restrained weaving of melodies and textures, the imbued sense of nostalgia, and the vocal variation which broadens their sound past any one genre label. There's the horn fueled drive of album opener 'Radiant Eye', the power pop ladden hook of 'As Seen On Tv', the emotively atmospheric and vocally subdued 'Sunday Best', culminating with closer 'Come To Know', before ending in a tightly wound splay of feedback and groove.

CIVIC are Jim McCullough (vocals), Lewis Hodgson (guitar), Roland Hlavka (bass), Jackson Harry (guitar), and Matt Blach (drums).

Listen to the new album here: