CINDERS Releases New Single 'Gold Pearl' & Announces 'Going Nowhere' EP

Alternative, indie, pop band CINDERS has released their new single “Gold Pearl” and announced their new Going Nowhere EP will be out on Friday, March 29th. The upbeat “Gold Pearl” hinges on a slick acoustic bass and head-nodding drums beneath a mesmerizing vocal turn from front man Montana Smith.

Listen to “Gold Pearl,” written, recorded, and produced by CINDERS, and watch the official music video. “Gold Pearl” is the latest offering from the Salt Lake City-based independent trio's forthcoming 4-song EP, which also includes the title track and recent single “Going Nowhere.”

“‘Gold Pearl' is a summary of how we feel about the term ‘doom scrolling' with social media and the negative effects of it on our mental health,” shares CINDERS. “We always try to keep our lyrics ambiguous, but to us ‘gold pearl' signifies potential, and how we tend to tuck it away with the non-stop scrolling of social media. We miss the good old days when we didn't need phones in our pockets and could just enjoy family, friends, outdoors, etc.”

CINDERS returned in January with the release of “Going Nowhere,” the band's first taste of new music since 2021. The breezy and understated intro on “Going Nowhere” gives way to a propulsive crescendo fueled by a bold beat and distorted guitar along with a chantable chorus - PRESS HERE to watch the official music video. Upon the song's release, Glide Magazine declared “Cinders is back and they sound better than ever.”

CINDERS will officially celebrate the release of the Going Nowhere EP with a hometown, headlining album release show on Friday, March 29th at Soundwell in Salt Lake City. PRESS HERE for tickets.

When CINDERS takes the stage, the three-piece — Montana Smith [vocals, guitar], Adrian De La Cruz [bass], and Brad Bennett [drums] — uncork a flood of emotion and energy. The chemistry between these three longtime friends manifests out loud within a lush and lively hybrid of alternative, indie, and pop. Since debuting in 2016 with their self-titled album, Cinders, they've architected an inimitable sound steeped in irresistible melodies and artful instrumentation, while amassing nearly 15 million collective streams and comparisons to such artists as Grouplove and The Front Bottoms.

The band's 2018 sophomore album, Looking Forward To Looking Back, highlighted by the fan-favorite singles “Sleep Walking” and “Tree House,” brought the band critical acclaim. 2021's No One's Home, their third full-length, includes the hit single “Afternoon,” whose music video was directed by Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) and stars actress Abigail Spencer (“Suits,” “All My Children,” “Grey's Anatomy”), and “Growing Up,” which received major playlist support from Spotify and Apple Music as well as airplay on SiriusXM Alt Nation's Advanced Placement and KCRW.

Throughout their growing career, CINDERS has toured across North America and the UK, performing with the likes of Ritt Momney, Dorothy, The Collection, and Sub-Radio, and attracting a fervent following worldwide.

Photo credit: Sarah Fender