CHRISTEENE, Peaches & Justin Vivian Bond to Perform Sinead O'Connor

Emerging refreshed from the remnants of last year's detritus, today, New York's feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, announces her return to the stage with a pair of shows unlike any other. In March, CHRISTEENE will make her US debut of The Lion The Witch And The Cobra — a collective reverberation to these tumultuous times channeled through a live performance of Sinéad O'Connor's debut album — in New York City and Los Angeles.

Free RSVPs are now open for the first date, a performance presented by Visions and Voices at University of Southern California's Bovard Auditorium on March 23 featuring Peaches and Light Asylum's Shannon Funchess. RSVP and information is available here.

She'll then return to New York City for back to back performances at City Winery on March 25 and 26 featuring legendary NYC cabaret performer Justin Vivian Bond. Tickets are also now on sale, more information available here.

Joining CHRISTEENE will be her carefully curated (and affectionately named) Fukkn Band, and longtime friends and allies who have been galvanized into action by CHRISTEENE's rallying cry. CHRISTEENE determined that as the world continued to unravel, a unified response to ideologies “that threaten our way of life” was vital.

Given Sinéad O'Connor's work had resonated with CHRISTEENE for decades—“her capacity to survive, her private and very public wars with the church, her compassion and vulnerability”—she has chosen once again to conduct this greater message through the anger and energy of O'Connor's debut album The Lion and the Cobra.

Talking about the performances, Paul Soileau / CHRISTEENE says, “We are still in dark times, darker than I could have ever foreseen. We are still suffering at the hands of ignorant and dangerous men, and we are now without the physical form of Sinéad O'Connor roaming this earth, howling at its injustices and singing of love and understanding. There is no better time than now to ignite the flame of this show once again. To call to arms and gather our voices and our physical forms in recognition of the dangers we face as a people, and of a woman who faced those dangers head on.”

The Lion The Witch And The Cobra is produced by ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann and Paul Soileau. The striking artwork for The Lion The Witch And The Cobra was specially created by renowned artist Katerina Jebb, who has devised a system whereby she employs domestic scanning machines to document objects, painstakingly rendering multiple digital files to create a faithful rendition of the original.

Before that, a most spectacular astral occasion will take place at New York's Parkside Lounge on Sunday February 25th, when CHRISTEENE and CLAYWOMAN reunite for A Night Inside, an intimate evening of shared thoughts and artistic expressions.

Like two oracles from opposite ends of the galaxy, they bring you their crusty pearls of wisdom and dusty volumes of experience along with two very special guests, the legendary comedian Amy Sedaris on the couch and Leah Hennessey on the songs. Join them along with their stern sidekick, Judith, as they explore new and uncharted realms together. Tickets and more information are available here.

Photo credit: Katerina Jebb