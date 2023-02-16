CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour

New York's feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, announces her role as direct support for a series of dates on Fever Ray's upcoming US tour. Bringing her raw spirit of ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery intimate stank to one of the year's most-anticipated tours, she's touring behind last year's MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN (Spaceflight Records).

No stranger to turning conventions completely on their head, CHRISTEENE embodies everything you wouldn't expect of an opening act. Reports from her legendary live shows describe inexplicably powerful experiences, distressed choreography, macabre scenes involving butt plugs tied to bouquets of balloons being released from the singer's ass, wardrobes styled from the forgotten scraps of society, and intimately heated sermons on the state of the world as we know it. This is an opportunity that, as PAPER states, is "not to be missed." Arrive early and behold CHRISTEENE's provocative prowess.

CHRISTEENE is also an official artist at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas. She'll be headlining Spaceflight Records' showcase on Friday, March 17 at Creek & Cave (611 E 7th St) alongside alt country quintet Tender Things, singer-songwriter S.L. Houser (Löwin), rock outlaws Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad, dream pop duo Night Glitter, tracksuit-bedecked punks Big Bill, retro alt-pop artist Otis Wilkins (Otis the Destroyer), synthwave powerhouse Primo the Alien, confrontational hip hop rockers Trouble in the Streets, gothic post-punk trio Urban Heat, San Antonio cosmic country outfit Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, and psychedelic soul crooners Kalu and the Electric Joint. The showcase begins at 8:00 PM.

MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN sees CHRISTEENE leaving no soul unscathed. With shrill, explosive saxophones, crushing guitars, and militant percussion backing her ferocious vocals, she's described by The Guardian as "...Tina Turner or Diamanda Galás at full stretch, at the pitch of Slipknot's Corey Taylor."

The album is a chaotic reflection of CHRISTEENE's seclusion, holding traces of the world that she knew and experiences she had before the world flipped. Across eight tracks, she delivers a cripplingly heroic collection of songs articulating a raw, popular rage in these troubling times.

Spaceflight Records is the first full non-profit record label of its kind in America, organized and operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Spaceflight was created to develop, promote, and advance the appreciation of Austin, Texas musicians and their music by providing access to commercial record label services and music business revenue streams which are so vital to a musician's success.

Tour Dates With Fever Ray

May 3 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater