'CCURRENTT' World Tour Will Bring the Best Contemporary Chinese Music Talent to Three Continents

The tour will be taking place in London, Los Angeles, and Sydney in October and November this year.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Live Nation, the global leader in live entertainment, and Twenty Eight Group, a full-service Chinese entertainment company focusing on C-pop, have today announced the launch of the world’s first multi-city contemporary Chinese music and arts festival, CCURRENTT.

Taking place in London, Los Angeles, and Sydney in October and November this year, CCURRENTT will transcend borders to unite music fans across the globe over a dynamic showcase of China’s best acts from its vibrant and energetic music and arts community.

The festival will feature an impressive spectrum of Chinese music genres, including C-Pop, Chinese Hip-hop and Chinese Rock, and will be headlined by some of China’s best talents, including Jolin Tsai, BEAUZ, Digi Ghetto (Mac Ova Seas, Mula Sakee, Thomeboydontkill), DXX, GALI, and The Life Journey.

The festival is the brainchild of Jim Wong, Managing Director of Twenty Eight Group and Live Nation Electronic Asia and will first stop at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, before heading to Los Angeles’ The Torch and wrapping up at Sydney Showground in Olympic Park. Wong was responsible for bringing Creamflelds and international DJs to China and this is his next initiative to take all genres of Chinese acts to the rest of the World.

Commenting on the festivals, Wong said: “CCURRENTT is a chance for Chinese-music fans to immerse themselves in China’s trending music scene abroad in a world-first event spanning both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. As the global leader in live entertainment, no one is better positioned than Live Nation to drive the growth of Asian artists both domestically and on global stages.”

The Chinese music scene is rapidly expanding across the world, and CCURRENTT is an opportunity for global fans to connect with some of China’s most talented artists, including headliners Jolin Tsai, Digi Ghetto, GALI, and The Life Journey.

Jolin Tsai, with a career spanning almost 20 years, including releasing 14 albums and selling over 25 million records in Asia alone, has rightfully earned her the title of Queen of C-Pop. As a singer, dancer, songwriter, Jolin is never afraid to take a risk in music or fashion, making her a global fashion icon and music superstar.

Jolin has sold out over 23 stadium shows since her ‘Ugly Beauty World Tour’ started in 2019, performing to over 247,000 attendees in Taipei and Kaohsiung. In 2023, ‘Ugly Beauty World Tour’ continues with sold-out stops in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and many more.

BEAUZ, American DJ / producer duo consisting of brothers Bernie and Johan Yang, has become an undeniable force to be reckoned with in the EDM and Pop world, collaborated with renowned EDM titans including Blasterjaxx, Krewella, Adventure Club, Zedd, Maren Morris and many more, the duo strive to create and imprint timeless tunes.

Digi Ghetto’s self-titled debut mixtape album became a cultural phenomenon in the Chinese rap scene, achieving over ten million streams and saw each stop on the group’s 2022 tour sell out. Digi Ghetto were winners of the QQ Music Hip-Hop Fusion Awards 2022 for Most Popular Hip-Hop group of the year, QQ Music New Voice of the Year 2022, and NetEase Cloud Music for Artist 2022 – Top 22 High-Profile Artist of the Year.

DXX, up and coming Chinese singer, dancer, actor stands out for his appearances and performances in shows such as “Street Dance of China Season 3” and “Youth With You Season 3”. 

GALI made waves as the third runner-up of the television program, ‘Rap of China’ 2020, where he stood out through his lyrics and connotative taste, redefining Chinese rap and becoming one of the most watched rappers in China.

The Life Journey, formed in 2005, has released 13 albums and performed at over two hundred music festivals and live houses in Mainland China. Since their debut, the band has been a smash hit on the indie scene for almost two decades.

After participating in iQiyi’s popular rock reality show “Big Band” in 2019, The Life Journey has attracted more attention from the mainstream market and has become one of China’s most recognized indie rock bands.

CCURRENTT Tour Dates

October 15 - London, United Kingdom - Ovo Arena Wembley 
October 28 - Los Angeles, United States - The Torch 
November 26 - Sydney, Australia - Showground, Sydney Olympic Park  

How to Get Tickets

LondoN, United Kingdom – Friday, Sept 1 At 10am (bst) At Livenation.co.uk 
Los Angeles, United States - Wednesday, August 30 At 10am (pct) At Livenation.com 
Sydney, Australia -  Wednesday 30 Aug At 10 Am (aest) At Livenation.com.au



