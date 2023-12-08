CATTANEO Releases New Album 'The Faun'

CATTANEO is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, and electronic performer known for his innovative compositions and contributions to the audiovisual realm.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

CATTANEO Releases New Album 'The Faun'

CATTANEO Releases New Album 'The Faun'

Following his recent single, 'Juno Fog,' renowned electronic artist and producer CATTANEO teams up with Douglas Dare to unveil, 'I Know, I Know, I Know,' the focus track off his new album, 'The Faun.'

The twelve-track album blends futuristic synths, traditional instruments, and minimal rhythms, featuring collaborations with national and international artists such as Francesco Bianconi, Douglas Dare, YOSIE, Hamid Shahsavan, and Niconote. Bianconi's delicate, operative vocals shine in the ambient track, 'Italiano Per Stranieri,' which centers on the stages of love, while 'Obscurité' builds the intensity, showcasing Niconote's theatrical voice set to a minimalist electronic backdrop reminiscent of Philip Glass.

The album's focus track, 'I Know, I Know, I Know,' combines pulsating synths with a contemplative beat to create a listening experience that's both powerful and tranquil. With Douglas Dare's haunting harmonies at the forefront, the song explores themes of breaking free from indifference and a desire for change. First composed by CATTANEO during the pandemic lockdown as part of the 'Particles' improvisational series, the track features layers of sound that coalesce beautifully. Dare's emotive vocals add a new depth and perspective to the composition, resulting in an extraordinary musical collaboration.

Sharing more about the focus track's inspiration, CATTANEO says, "'I Know, I Know, I Know' is probably the most intense song of the album 'The Faun.' It is an intimate talk, a whisper of hope, a blow of fresh air. You can hear Dare's soul coming out of the track to embrace you."

CATTANEO is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, and electronic performer known for his innovative compositions and contributions to the audiovisual realm. His recent collaborations include working with Diego Buongiorno on the soundtrack for 'Hyperstellar,' produced by Balloon Museum for the exhibition 'Let's Fly' in New York in October 2023. His song 'Il Raggio,' featuring the Iranian singer Hamid Shahsavan, was featured in 'Brixia Sonora,' a tribute to Brescia's music scene celebrating the Italian Capital of Culture 2023. As a member of the electronic duo Jay Perkins, he released albums like 'Decay' and 'Release' under the Italian label Ala Bianca.

'The Faun,' is out now across platforms. Listen here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
John-Robert Debuts New EP Garden Snake Photo
John-Robert Debuts New EP 'Garden Snake'

The wait is over for Garden Snake, the brand new EP from singer/songwriter John-Robert A collection of songs that skillfully blur the lines between acoustic folk and pop, Garden Snake features recent singles “Westward Bound” and “Sweet Child”. The album is out now and available via Nice Life. Plus, check out tour dates!

2
Maggie Lindemann Closes Out SUCKERPUNCH Era With Deluxe Version Photo
Maggie Lindemann Closes Out 'SUCKERPUNCH' Era With Deluxe Version

Maggie Lindemann is closing out 2023 with the release of SUCKERPUNCH (Deluxe) – which features 5 live recordings from her sold-out New York Irving Plaza show, including “take me nowhere,” “you're not special,” “hear me out,” “casualty of your dreams,” and “she knows it.'

3
Tiny Meat Gang Return With New Track Washed Feat. Bbno$ Photo
Tiny Meat Gang Return With New Track 'Washed' Feat. Bbno$

Staying true to Tiny Meat Gang's comedic rap roots, “WASHED” is the duo's first single release since 2021. Cody and Noel commented, “For the past few years, our focus has been on growing our podcast network and building out TMG Studios but we have quietly worked on this track with BBNO$ in the background.

4
Nicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to Pink Friday 2 Next Week Photo
Nicki Minaj Will Add New Songs to 'Pink Friday 2' Next Week

Nicki Minaj will be adding new songs to her latest album, 'Pink Friday 2,' starting next week. Minaj confirmed that one of the songs will include a special collaboration, signaling that Keyshia Cole and Monica will be featured.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
ALADDIN
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG